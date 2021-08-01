This has become my favorite issue of the year. The Wenatchee Valley Business World’s 30 Under 35 stories inspire me with faith in our future.
The stories in this edition showcase some of the best young adults working in our community.
The process of reviewing and selecting this year’s class was made more interesting and difficult because you — our Wenatchee Valley Business World readers — nominated dozens more candidates than in recent years.
The resulting 30 young professionals selected represent their peers well. Coming off a pandemic year that collectively challenged the world, they demonstrate drive, compassion, intelligence and wisdom.
According to Pew Research, the American millennial generation is now the second largest generation in the U.S. electorate and workforce. They are better educated, more racially and ethnically diverse than generations before them. They are already a force in national politics. And their presence in the local workforce will be critical in shaping how organizations progress.
More than any generation since the baby boomers, the millennial generation will shape our future. And I am glad. The Wenatchee Valley continues to grow in population and economically. We are facing challenges that will require leadership from this group. Several of the honorees I have had a chance to get to know from each of the previous classes are engaged in roles that serve our communities. Those classes have kept the bar high for our current class. I am encouraged and inspired by these young professionals for the future of our Wenatchee Valley.
This year’s class shows an optimism and gratitude that belies the challenges their generation has faced getting started in their careers. They are relatively mature (older) with 25 of our 30 honorees at least 30 years old. That means they experienced the great recession as they reached adult working years and then more recently the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a resilient class!
Many others in their generation have not fared as well. Issues that face the whole Wenatchee Valley are also issues identified as challenges for millennials everywhere. The pandemic took a heavy toll on jobs from this generation, particularly hard hit were those without a college education. Housing is one of our valley’s biggest issues and this generation has historic challenges building wealth and purchasing homes.
Today we celebrate these individuals and their early accomplishments while looking forward to the larger contributions these exceptional young people will make to our community.
If you nominated an exceptional person for this award who did not make this year’s class, I hope that as long as you continue to believe they are worthy, you put their name into the mix again next year.
Sean Flaherty is the publisher of The Wenatchee World and the Wenatchee Valley Business World. He can be reached at flaherty@wenatcheeworld.com.