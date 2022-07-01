I am wearing my brightest Hawaiian shirt. I have been wearing colorful summer shirts a lot lately to support my positive outlook. Up until a couple days ago, the weather was cool and gloomy. It has matched the mood of the economic soothsayers throughout the country.
The stock market is way down — they are calling it a bear market.
Fuel prices continue to rise along with many other prices.
Pundits blame everyone from the Federal Reserve to the Russians to politicians who pumped money into the economy to save it during the pandemic. One thing the past two and a half years has shown me is that you can’t be too certain about anything and you better start learning to be flexible.
As I turn the calendar to July and prepare to launch our company’s second-half initiatives, I am going to draw on experts’ opinions and then weigh them against — a Magic 8-Ball. Currently, my personal filter for all this economic information is thick with emotions — hope, fear, uncertainty. The Magic 8-Ball has none of those.
Deloitte’s weekly economic update answered the question “U.S. inflation accelerates. How shall it be interpreted?” In seven carefully worded and detailed paragraphs, this line summarized it best: “The reality is that the inflation numbers for May were unambiguously worrisome.” Shake, shake, shake … roll, Magic 8-Ball says, “Better not tell you now.”
Let’s see what McKinsey & Co have to say. In their most recent (May 2022) Global Economics Intelligence executive summary, they point to energy prices as the main inflation driver. Plastic ball agrees, “It is decidedly so.” There you go.
Losses in the stock market hit aging Baby Boomers like myself hard. We don’t like to see our retirement take 20% hits. Even if they are only on paper, they shape how we view our current financial situation. “Maybe we shouldn’t purchase that furniture right now.” And, “You know, travel is kind of a mess anyway, let’s put off that big trip.” These are the kinds of things I am thinking about.
Investor’s Business Daily’s “Stock Market Forecast For Next Six Months Holds Big Risks For Dow Jones — But Hope Too” quotes CFRA Chief Investment Strategist Sam Stovall that there is historical precedent for the stock market to rebound in the back half of the year. What does the Magic 8-Ball say? “Ask again later.”
We have to figure out if our challenges are short term. How many of the logistical problems that have plagued industries this past year are here to stay for a while? Fuel price increases and labor shortages in the transportation sector impact all of us. Is the economy going to right itself shortly after this post-pandemic phase? Shake, shake, roll. “Most likely.” There, that’s something to feel good about. But it probably depends upon how the 8-Ball defines “shortly.”
Sean Flaherty is the publisher of The Wenatchee World and the Wenatchee Valley Business World. He can be reached at flaherty@wenatcheeworld.com.