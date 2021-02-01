Advertising and marketing spending dropped precipitously with the outbreak of the pandemic and subsequent restrictions on local businesses in 2020. It picked up again in the back half of the year with the help of political advertising. This occurred at the same time that many people were consuming media at an all-time high as they read, watched, listened and played online while they quarantined. As traffic patterns and shopping habits have been forced to change over the past 12 months, so should your marketing mix.
Borrell Associates’ Small and Medium Size Business Panel’s December 2020 survey of 2021 Marketing Plans revealed more organizations “expect to increase their marketing efforts than decrease this year. Among those who plan to spend more, the average increase is 35%.”
The governor’s rules, combined with the effect of the pandemic, created situations where some North Central Washington businesses have done very well — some are even concerned about too much traffic in their business — while others struggled or even shut down for good.
The disparity between businesses isn't just between big box and small stores. It’s also between different segments of small business retail. Borrell found the same scenarios playing out across America.
“Not everyone is hand wringing. Equal percentages of them are struggling as are adapting or thriving,” the report states.
Some of the adaptations are reflected in improved online representations of businesses. The pandemic's social restrictions have increased time spent with online media — from news and entertainment to shopping.
BIA Advisory Services forecasts local advertising revenue in the U.S. to grow 2.5% over last year, with the growth coming from increasing digital marketing and advertising.
If your organization has strengthened your online presence to meet your customers’ needs, it may be time to put digital marketing tactics to work messaging the type of customers you want to grow.
1. Provide clear and accurate information across all platforms your business uses. I still find businesses whose website and Facebook page list different hours of operation and contact information. Sometimes, neither reflects the actual store-front hours. It is hard to keep up with the changes in rules, particularly if you are a restaurant owner. But, alignment among these simple things creates confidence with potential customers.
2. Identify who is your best customer now, and who you want to grow as a customer. For instance, if you are an irrigation supply store whose best customers currently are agriculture operations, but you would like to grow more into residential and commercial landscape irrigation, you need to plan your marketing mix to sustain your share of the existing customers while investing in acquiring the new landscape irrigation customers.
Digital advertising is at its most effective when it takes advantage of targeting capabilities, whether you are using social media, video or online display ads.
3. Once you have determined the audience you want to target, a competent digital advertising professional can deploy marketing to reach these potential customers. It is more important to know what you want to accomplish than it is to try and understand all of the different technologies and digital marketing tactics.
Talk with a trusted marketing partner who understands digital marketing and fulfillment. Let the marketing professional set you up with a plan for success.
Sean Flaherty is the publisher of the Wenatchee World and the Wenatchee Valley Business World. He can be reached at flaherty@wenatcheeworld.com.