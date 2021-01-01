How do we turn uncertainty, doubt, inaction around into focus, energy, drive?
This transformation needs to occur in each of us before it can be felt throughout the culture of our organizations.
Last month I wrote about searching for hope.
As I write this, Governor Jay Inslee has submitted a budget proposal and the United States Congress is pulling together a funding and stimulus package. Two vaccines have been approved and are being distributed nationally and in the Wenatchee Valley.
This gives us hope for an eventual end to the pandemic, but doesn’t provide the people in your organization the kind of direction and emotional connection to their work that is needed to move businesses forward.
The new year is upon us. As much as we all are excited to put 2020 behind us, the first third of the year will likely look similar to the past six months.
What your organization's stakeholders demand from you isn't hope. They want you to share your vision of the path forward. Staff, customers and investors want leadership that will re-energize their efforts on your behalf.
In her Harvard Business Review article “How to Lead When Your Team Is Exhausted - and You Are, Too” this month, Merete Wedell-Wedellsborg poses this question to leaders. “Ask yourself and your teams: Are you doing all you can do to emerge from the crisis as a stronger company? The window for change may be closing and the time to turn good intentions into action is now.”
Your plan to emerge from the pandemic and business closures stronger than before gives your organization focus. Your enthusiasm and decisiveness to execute the plan will increase the energy of your team. Accomplishing tasks and celebrating reaching small goals along the way will give the people in your organization confidence to follow through. Their newly found drive will better position your business for success as we emerge from the pandemic.