In just a few months we will mark the anniversary of widespread shutdowns across the country. States, counties and cities have taken different paths in attempts to combat COVID-19, which has resulted in huge uncertainty for businesses attempting to plan for the future. Planning is important in creating a successful roadmap of goals and expectations. COVID has strained labor, inventory and transportation worldwide.
As business leaders in the Wenatchee Valley, hiring and retaining staff has challenged us, with increasing costs and time to hire. My organization, The Wenatchee World, relies on traditional shipping companies and also trucking. We have felt the pain of transportation woes in significant delays for inbound shipments of materials and outbound shipments to some of our more distant customers. This causes us and others to purchase and store more inventory, contributing to the problem by creating price increases in our materials, and inventory challenges for others.
Despite these difficulties , we need to meet our customers’ needs and grow our businesses. We need to plan, yet the pandemic state-of-business continues. How are businesses adapting two years into the pandemic?
In “Corey’s Local Marketing Minute (YouTube)”, Borrell Associates Inc., a research firm which tracks how local businesses are spending their advertising and marketing dollars, shared some insights from questions posed to a panel of local businesses. Corey Elliott says that local businesses “are still more pessimistic than in pre-COVID times about economic conditions, yet attitudes about marketing are back to pre-COVID levels.” But, he suggests, there is so much uncertainty about the future that they are not sure what their messaging should be in that advertising.
The responses from their local business panel indicate resilience and resolution. They know the need to market and advertise may be as important as ever. Their challenge now is finding the right message to send to their potential customers amidst continued uncertainty.
In trying to close this gap between operating in the here and now and advertising in a time of these great challenges, get back to focusing on your brand’s positive values. Tell and remind people who your organization is and emphasize its core values. Tell your story in a way that demonstrates people’s trust in your brand. This will strengthen relationships with your customers while you navigate the day to day challenges that remain.
Sean Flaherty is the publisher of The Wenatchee World and the Wenatchee Valley Business World. He can be reached at flaherty@wenatcheeworld.com.
