Events are coming back to North Central Washington. With cautious determination, athletics, music and smaller celebrations are being held with varying levels of COVID-19 safety protocols.
The Wenatchee AppleSox has a month of games under its belt. We’ve seen several prep sports seasons compressed into a few short months. Outdoor youth sports tournaments have been held at local fields this spring. Music events have grown from smaller individual venues to the Lake Chelan Wine and Jazz Festival at the end of May. People are celebrating again with family and friends.
We recently celebrated the winners of The Wenatchee World’s Best with a limited number of ticketed guests inside the Pybus Market LocalTel Event Center. Non-ticketed winners received their awards outside on the deck. Despite a few challenges, it felt like a great success. I believe people were happy being able to share and celebrate together. It reminded me of what normal used to feel like.
As we approach the end of June, more public events are planned for the coming months from the Wenatchee Valley 4th of July to the Wenatchee Wine and Food Festival Aug. 28 at the Town Toyota Center.
Events require investments in planning, time and money. A lack of advance clear guidance has shortened the timelines for many event organizations. Some have had to postpone yet another year because the scale of what they create requires more time and people.
Staffing issues that are facing businesses today have hit the hospitality and event industries especially hard. Donald W. Meseck, the state regional labor economist, noted in a recent presentation that 1,550 of the 2,900 jobs lost in 2020 in the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area, which covers Chelan and Douglas counties, were in leisure and hospitality. More than half the local jobs lost during the pandemic were in that industry that we need them to succeed to complete our recovery.
Our community’s larger venues will face restart challenges, from scheduling events to staffing with flexible workers for set up and break down. Those venues already face huge funding issues after 15 months of shutdown.
This business community must step up again and support these organizations through sponsorships, season ticket purchases and donations. They are part of what makes our small city great by adding to its culture and viability. They bring people in to stay in hotels and spend in restaurants and shops. They help businesses recruit and retain employees by adding to the quality of life.
The pandemic left plenty of reminders of the damage done to people, families and the economy. Many things will never be the same. But our sense of belonging and shared experiences are key to our beginning to feel normal again. Supporting the organizations and venues that bring people together will allow us to regain the joy of sharing events and celebrations.