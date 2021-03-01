We’re working our way into the new year. The visible snowline on the surrounding hills is getting higher each day. Time for spring? Almost. But it is time to celebrate the best Wenatchee has to offer.
For the past 10 years, The Wenatchee World organization has promoted, collected, tallied and celebrated the “World’s Best” — the best businesses, organizations, restaurants, events and other notables as voted on by the people in our community.
You won't find a bigger “get out the vote” campaign in the Wenatchee Valley than the marketing effort to draw attention to the World’s Best online ballot. Organizations know that participating draws a high level of interest to them and that winning one or several categories can lead to all kinds of ways to deploy the name “World’s Best” to everything you do in the following 12 months.
If you want to be part of the marketing for this yearly opportunity to reflect positively with your customers and employees, reach out now to your Wenatchee World advertising representative, or email me.
This year, we have changed up our process a bit. We have added a nomination round prior to the voting round.
We are doing this because we want a successful continuation of this great event. We are following the best practices of other successful “Best of” campaigns.
This year, nominations will be submitted by the public via online form March 17 through April 4. You must be nominated and finish in the top five within a category to be on the ballot in the second round. The public votes on the top finishers from each category. Voting will be submitted via online form April 21 through May 8.
This all culminates with a printed section with photos and stories commemorating those who won and the runners up. It is shareable online.
There is also a party to celebrate the winners and all that is great about the Wenatchee Valley. Last year, our “party” was a rockin’ car parade. The winners came out and shared their excitement. This year our team of marketers is putting together a hybrid event. Some of it will be virtual, some will be live. But, it's all going to be great fun!
Sean Flaherty is the publisher of the Wenatchee World and the Wenatchee Valley Business World. He can be reached at flaherty@wenatcheeworld.com.