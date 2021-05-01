Last month’s issue of The Wenatchee Valley Business World did a great job of mapping out the home-building boom in the valley.
Several active developments are going up in East Wenatchee and outside the city limits within Douglas County. There are new homes in and around Wenatchee, too. The demand for housing continues to create an exchange of orchards for new home subdivisions. Two years ago, the cherry orchards visible outside my home’s back windows were removed in preparation for another phase of our development.
More people appear to be heading our way. While a lot of homes are being built, it has been a struggle to keep up with demand for housing at any level or price range. New home building in Douglas County continues to fill in up the hill toward Pangborn Memorial Airport, and we are seeing larger spaces and former orchards within East Wenatchee developed.
This shift to fill the housing need is exciting. Construction alone is a driver of more growth. Construction jobs, housing material sales and increased taxable retail sales will support the local services and infrastructure we depend on.
Those orchards made this area the Apple Capital of the World and contribute greatly to the local agriculture economy. Growing, packaging and processing cherries, apples, pears and wine grapes contributes significantly to the mix of harvested and processed fruit produced by the state.
In Chelan and Douglas counties combined, agriculture, forestry and fishing makes up 22% of the workforce, beating out health services and local government for most jobs in the two counties combined.
Parks and outdoor recreation spaces are accessible throughout the valley and contribute to our quality of life. The past year’s pandemic has underscored how fortunate we are to enjoy these public outdoor spaces with views of the Cascades, the foothills and the river.
As long as we can value our outdoor spaces while addressing the challenges that growth will bring to our area, we should keep building to provide enough housing at reasonable prices.
We’ll remain firmly connected to the industry that has famously declared Wenatchee the Apple Capital of the World. You’ll just have to view the beauty of the orchards from a hillside far above.