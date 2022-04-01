Business and society need change. We need to be open to new perspectives and new ways of doing things. There are economic terms for this important aspect of the business cycle — creative destruction, disruption, innovation. Usually, we need significant, transformative events to push us forward. Many times, technological advances facilitate change. Almost always, people with new ideas lead us forward.
Hiring and retaining young professionals in your organization means you have hope for a future. They provide new ideas and energy to move your organization forward. You receive the perspective of someone who grew up in a world where smart phones and global online connections were a seamless part of their personal and work life.
You can help us support North Central Washington’s young leadership by recognizing those who have made a difference.
Each year at this time, the Wenatchee Valley Business World begins our call for nominations of young professionals in our communities. Each year, you provide us with many deserving candidates which we put through a process and select a class of 30 people younger than 35 years old. Then, we introduce them in this publication’s August edition and at a celebration.
The stories of previous class members have inspired us. Some of the honorees came from quite humble and challenging backgrounds while others began with a solid foundation. All have achieved a level of success at this point in their careers that sets them apart.
We are now asking for your help in identifying our next group of outstanding young leaders. Nominate someone you think is worthy of this honor. We are looking for people who are under 35 years old as of July 31, 2022, who are making great contributions to their organization and/ or to their community. You can nominate someone you work with in your organization or with another organization. It can be a friend or family member.
Our online submission form is open to your nominations from April 1 through 11 p.m. May 13. Nominees should live in Chelan, Douglas, Grant or Okanogan counties, meet the age requirement and have not been selected as part of a previous class. If you are uncertain of their exact age, or whether they have been selected before, nominate them and we will determine their eligibility in our candidate process.
Please take some thoughtful time to submit a nomination at wenatcheeworld.com/30under35 and help us celebrate our communities’ young professionals.
Sean Flaherty is the publisher of The Wenatchee World and the Wenatchee Valley Business World. He can be reached at flaherty@wenatcheeworld.com.