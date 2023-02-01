The Super Bowl is known as the ultimate in advertising achievements, from the high prices paid for a spot, to the creative marketing that gets people talking on social media and at game watch-parties. Last year’s 30-second Super Bowl television commercials averaged about $6.5 million per spot and reached a television audience of 99.2 million. That’s a rate of over $65 per thousand viewers.
This year’s price for a 30-second spot is reportedly selling for around $7 million. According to AdAge, Fox (TV Sports network) had sold out 95% of this year’s Super Bowl advertising inventory.
As television audiences have fractured in recent times with the added options of streaming and people recording shows to watch when they want to watch, audience ratings have fallen significantly for all but the most compelling event television: large sporting events, award shows, and then other programming.
Marketers leverage many of the high-visibility events this time of year to reach what remains of large audiences. In addition to Super Bowl LVII on February 12, the Grammys are a week earlier and the Oscars follow about a month later. Nielsen’s top-rated television for the last week of December through January 1, was predominantly football: NFL and college bowl games and the pre- and post-game talk peppered in with New Year’s Eve shows. Earlier this month, Sports Illustrated reported that in 2022, NFL televised games took 82 of the top 100 U.S. television broadcast rating spots.
Previews of many of this year’s commercials are already available online. There are always surprises and fun. Remember last year’s bouncing QR code ad for Coinbase? The brands and the stars will be on television in full force. Regular brands like Doritos and Anheuser-Busch (Budweiser) are signed, and expect to see a variety of other consumer goods, technology and sports-betting ads.
Whether you have a rooting interest for one of the two teams or not, the Super Bowl is the ultimate American sporting event and the televised ads remain as interesting a spectacle as the game itself.
Super Bowl LVII is at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. It will be televised live on FOX and I’ll be watching the pre-game, game, half-time and, of course, the commercials. Join me online on the Wenatchee World’s NABUR platform, nabur.wenatcheeworld.com, to share your thoughts on this year’s Super Bowl advertising.
Sean Flaherty is the publisher of The Wenatchee World and Wenatchee Valley Business World. He can be reached at flaherty@wenatcheeworld.com.
