The Super Bowl is known as the ultimate in advertising achievements, from the high prices paid for a spot, to the creative marketing that gets people talking on social media and at game watch-parties. Last year’s 30-second Super Bowl television commercials averaged about $6.5 million per spot and reached a television audience of 99.2 million. That’s a rate of over $65 per thousand viewers.

This year’s price for a 30-second spot is reportedly selling for around $7 million. According to AdAge, Fox (TV Sports network) had sold out 95% of this year’s Super Bowl advertising inventory.



