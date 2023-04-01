SeanFlaherty

Sean Flaherty

Publisher

It is already that time of year again. It’s time to begin our process of recognizing the young people who are shaping the region’s future.

It is truly my favorite annual event. Meeting the individuals and learning their stories is both inspiring and humbling. Some have started with very little and committed to their values and hard work and are making a difference. Others seem to have achieved much throughout their young lives and have developed an incredible capacity to lift others around them as well. All have demonstrated success in their personal and professional lives.



What's NABUR?