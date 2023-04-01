It is already that time of year again. It’s time to begin our process of recognizing the young people who are shaping the region’s future.
It is truly my favorite annual event. Meeting the individuals and learning their stories is both inspiring and humbling. Some have started with very little and committed to their values and hard work and are making a difference. Others seem to have achieved much throughout their young lives and have developed an incredible capacity to lift others around them as well. All have demonstrated success in their personal and professional lives.
The young professionals in your life may work beside you in a business or a non-profit. You may know them as friends, peers or through one of the networks of people in the valley. It is important to take the time to submit your nomination to us.
Even if you have nominated someone who did not achieve the honor before, if they are still younger than 35 years old as of July 31, 2023, you can nominate them again. Submit you nominations on this online form wenatcheeworld.com/30under35 before 11:00 p.m. May 12.
Nominees should live in Chelan, Douglas, Grant or Okanogan counties, meet the age requirement and have not been selected as part of a previous class. If you are uncertain of their exact age, or whether they have been selected before, nominate them and we will determine their eligibility in our candidate process.
Each year we collect nominations, spend time confirming eligibility on the nominee, reach out to them with a series of questions that all nominees answer and then we select our current year’s class. The class is written about in the August issue of the Wenatchee Valley Business World and we celebrate with a nice evening the last week in July with families, friends and co-workers.
We will promote the event in advance so that the community can share in this celebration.
Speaking of voting
Wenatchee World’s Best is off and running. Nominations are in and the voting round runs from April 19 to April 30. Vote for your favorites, or if you are on the ballot, vote for yourself!
