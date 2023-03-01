The topic of real estate in the Wenatchee Valley always seems to work itself into conversations with neighbors, friends and co-workers. It is very much on the minds of those who are actively looking to buy, sell or rent a home.
Finding "reasonable" residential housing was a big issue nearly 5 years ago when I moved here from the Tri-Cities. The median price of homes sold in that time has increased more than 50%. What is more distressing is that there seem to be no more new affordable homes being built for sale now than before.
Coming out of the pandemic, housing remains a central problem to many of our region's challenges. Regardless of whether you are an aspiring first-time home buyer or making a decision to move up (or down) to purchase another home, housing decisions are difficult and create stress.
If you watch shows about buying real estate or remodeling homes, you know that there are stark differences in home values between where we live in the Pacific Northwest and the South – particularly the Southeast – and home values in the Midwest. For some time now, Wenatchee has been the most expensive place to live in Eastern Washington.
Home ownership in a community has long been a path to building wealth for Americans. Ownership in a home also creates true stakeholders in the community. Reasonably priced housing in a community allows for more people to be physically – personally – invested in the community. Affordable housing ensures workers at all levels in the local economy have their number one need met and don’t face the additional stress of unstable personal housing.
There are quite a few more new apartments being built in the area. This should help with the overall supply of housing and create some downward pressure on monthly rents. But, home ownership is out of reach for many due to the lack of supply at reasonable prices.
The Wenatchee Valley has many amenities for a small city, and one of the greatest is its proximity to all things outdoors. This creates value for the region’s primary housing, but puts even more pressure on housing availability and prices when it creates second home and short-term rental housing opportunities for those property owners with additional means. The pandemic brought another wave of buyers to compete for those homes – remote workers from industry segments whose incomes are much more in line with Seattle and Silicon Valley than the wages paid in North Central Washington.
This is a statewide problem that the legislature is looking at, but the reality is that Wenatchee has been hit especially hard in recent years.
Sean Flaherty is the publisher of The Wenatchee World and Wenatchee Valley Business World. He can be reached at flaherty@wenatcheeworld.com.
