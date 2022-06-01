WENATCHEE — Steve Wilkinson loves to travel, meet new people and explore new ideas.
“If you travel, you learn quickly we are a very diverse country — socially, culturally, racially, economically. I really enjoy exploring that, discovering that, realizing there are diverse norms and standards in culture and understanding them,” he said.
He is bringing that experience and interest in understanding new perspectives to his role as Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce executive director as he picks up the post left open late last year. Shiloh Burgess, who had served in the post for more than eight years, moved to the Douglas County PUD, where she accepted a new position as manager of government affairs.
Wilkinson started on the job in early April, making the move following a four-month stint as executive director of the Chelan Valley Housing Trust. Before that, he spent five years in Kansas, serving as executive director of the South Central Kansas Economic Development District, a change in gears from a 20-year career in commercial banking in Bellingham.
The move from Washington, where he and his wife had both grown up, was prompted by his wife’s job. She had worked for 25 years at Intalco, Ferndale’s Alcoa smelter, when it was curtailed in 2016. She needed 30 years to secure her pension, so accepted a job with the company in Wichita, Kansas. Their intent was eventually to return to Washington.
Steve Wilkinson figured he would pick up his commercial banking career in Kansas, but landed instead at the nonprofit economic development district, focused on bolstering the 14-county region’s 109 rural communities by providing access to funds for small business development, infrastructure and housing.
Adapting to a new career focus on community service, he also found himself embracing a culture that required establishing a personal connection before conducting business. Through it all, he adopted a leadership style that allowed him to build a solid team and successfully grow the nonprofit.
“The move to Kansas was for her job,” he said, “but it also turned out to be one of the best professional experiences of my life. It was a wonderful experience to serve so many communities, watch businesses start and expand. We were making a difference. It was wonderful.”
Many of the lessons learned there he expects to apply here, he said.
The Wenatchee Valley Business World sat down with Wilkinson in mid-May to find out more about how he got here, how things are going and what he hopes to accomplish. Here is an edited version of the conversation:
Wenatchee Valley Business World: What were you walking into at the South Central Kansas Economic Development District?
Steve Wilkinson: It had lost its executive director and there was a long gap in leadership. Over time, the organization became obsolete because they weren’t at the table and kind of got lost.
What happens is other organizations come in and fill that vacuum, so it was upon me to work with organizations to make it relevant again, to be a voice at the table, an advocate for rural communities, and provide programs and services for the communities.
I came in there with the intention of figuring out how to re-energize the company, to improve the culture, to build partnerships with other organizations, cities and counties.
I had a great team, an experienced team. As we became more successful, it attracted more expertise and quality employees. We went from 24 employees to about 40 employees and started providing services throughout South Central Kansas, and started to expand.
What we found in these rural communities is there was a brain drain as employees retired and their knowledge went out the door, leaving a lack of knowledge and experience.
So we became a trusted adviser, bringing experience and knowledge for individual businesses and organizations, with funding sources and grant writing and then administering the grants.
Grant writing and grant administering was one of the more successful programs we built. We also provided weatherization services to about 500 homes a year, similar to what the PUD does here.
We also had a lending arm, assisting businesses during the pandemic with Small Business Adminstration grants and loans.
A key piece for economic development is helping entrepreneurs and startups. One of the obstacles to growth is a lack of access to capital. Banks won’t loan if you don’t have a track record because they couldn’t take the risk, but the economic development district could because we had the SBA guarantee. The loans were made with the idea that after three or four years, a successful business could get a bank loan. We weren’t there for the long term, just to get them started so they could get a business loan.
WVBW: What kind of businesses were starting?
Wilkinson: Retail, hospitality, agricultural — not farms, but support services, a product or service to farms, or a new market, a new innovative idea on how to use products. We provided early-stage capital. We also saw a lot of manufacturing startups — small manufacturers and light industry.
WVBW: How did you end up moving back to Washington?
Wilkinson: We knew we wanted to come back; we just had to figure out how to do it.
We ended up buying property on Roses Lake, near Manson, about four years ago, with the intention of building on it.
Then, in 2020, Chelan PUD posted a job opening for a safety director. Ronda interviewed and got the job. She moved here and I followed a couple weeks later. We rented an apartment in Wenatchee and I worked remotely from Kansas for nine months.
I would spend two weeks here then fly back to Wichita for a week.
It worked until things started opening up from the pandemic, which happened in Kansas pretty early. But managing is different than leading and leading takes proximity, especially if the culture of the organization is important. I realized I could not provide what the organization deserved.
I spent time during that nine months getting to know this community, introducing myself to community leaders, elected officials, business people. It wasn’t clear what opportunities were here yet and I wanted to do some discovery.
During that process, I met Mike Cooney, who was wanting to retire from the Chelan Valley Housing Trust. He asked me if I was interested in applying for the executive director job.
I accepted the post, starting in October 2021.
I knew at the time the chamber was interviewing, but I had accepted the housing trust job and I was committed.
WVBW: What changed?
Wilkinson: In January I was contacted by a public official who shared that the position had reopened and asked if I would be interested in applying. Later I learned the first candidate declined because of the housing market and cost of living. After living in the Midwest, I understood that.
Fortunately, at the housing trust, we had a key team member who had been there from the beginning, Rachael Goldie, who I felt confident could lead the team moving forward.
We had worked hard to put systems and programs in place that allowed them to be scalable. The housing trust had wonderful success building five townhomes. The next goal was to build 45, which is a big jump.
To do that you need strong processes, policies and practices in place. Funding sources are going to require that. You can be grass roots for a little bit, but county, state, federal funding donations need a robust structure. Reporting, auditing, equitable processes need to be in place.
So when I got the call that day, I felt comfortable with transitioning. I felt Rachael could take the role as executive director. I have a lot of confidence in her.
So I went through the application process, which led to the interviews. I really wanted an interview with the team here. That was important to me because team chemistry is important. I wanted them to become familiar with me and ask me some questions about my leadership style.
WVBW: What did they ask?
Wilkinson: A good one was, “What do you value most in a company or organization?” I looked at that team member and said, “You, you and you." The employees, the team members, are the most valuable component of an organization — their ability to help you lead an organization, to support your efforts to achieve an objective; they are key.
My leadership style is as a servant leader. I’ve had success with that. As I shared with them, my role here is to help them become successful. If each member here can be successful, then the team can be successful and the chamber can be successful.
I have to ask — What does that look like? What kind of support and development is needed? Maybe it’s education, training, providing technology to help them be more efficient and manage their time. It could be helping ensure we have a team-based culture.
I share with everybody that I strive for a diversity of thought. I appreciate diversity of identity. I have experienced phenomenal creation within a team, innovation, novel ideas and strategies because of that diversity of experience. Coming from a different geographic area, a different culture and diversity of gender, you hear novel ideas and approaches. Being open to that leads to some phenomenal ideas. I really treasure that.
WVBW: They must have believed you then?
Wilkinson: I am who I am. I am transparent. I have changed, too. I used to be very formal. I would present myself only to the professional degree. Not the personal.
You know they say if you come to Seattle, there’s that Seattle ice, a coldness. You don’t start your conversation in Seattle with, “I’m married, have two kids, my wife is Ronda and she’s the safety director at the Chelan PUD.”
No one says that. They’re more interested in "why are you here, what is your purpose and what is the outcome of the meeting?"
In the Midwest, they want to know you first before they trust you to do business.
So learning that was important. I found out quickly that they wanted to know about me personally to see if I was someone they could trust because I’m from Seattle.
I could say Washington state, but they just think Seattle. People could quickly label you, so it was upon me to share who I was, from a personal point of view. Once they got to know me and I was able to build that trust, it allowed us to have a professional conversation. It was an interesting dynamic.
I learned to be more personable in the office, too. I would go to every employee and say good morning and ask them how their weekend was. And every evening I would say goodnight and try to remember what task or activity they were working on and be very specific. It would take me 25 minutes to say my goodbyes to 40 people on my way out. It was the same in the morning. It would take me half an hour to sit down in my office.
I’ve taken that and I apply it here with the team as well.
It’s important to demonstrate courage by sharing who I am, which makes you a little bit vulnerable. But I have confidence in who I am. And I’m honestly and sincerely interested. I think that goes a long way in building trust.
WVBW: What do you see as the chamber’s role?
Steve Wilkinson: For any business, you need to know what are the wants and needs of customers, clients and audience. For the chamber, that’s our members.
We have 670 members. We’re coming out of the pandemic, so the community is opening up. People are wanting to get together again, wanting to work together.
We now have the opportunity to ask our members — our audience and customer base — what are the programs, services and events that you value? How do they benefit your company? How do they provide you an advantage as a member versus a nonmember? What can we build on? What would you like to see the chamber provide? It’s going out there and asking our members how can we be even more effective for you?
This chamber has had a lot of success and we want to build on that success.
Success in the future is going to look different. We want to be confident that we provide effective programs, services and events.
We sent out a survey to all our members with those very questions. It’s online (wenatchee.org).
I’m looking forward to getting that feedback and presenting it to the board and moving forward.
WVBW: Is there anything that you’ve already identified?
Wilkinson: There are two areas that I believe present opportunities. One is the inclusion and engagement of the Hispanic business community.
There are about 55,000 people combined in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee and about 35% are Hispanic, so that’s about 17,000 people. If we're going to serve the whole community, that means the whole community. That means having a chamber that engages with, is inviting, welcoming and active within the Hispanic business community. I think there's an opportunity for the chamber to partner with the Hispanic business community.
We have some really strong young Latinx leaders on our Hispanic Business Council. We just want to build upon that.
The other area is we are a small community with an established base of community leaders here. Many of them wear numerous hats because they’re good leaders and they care. They’re typically service-oriented and have a true appreciation for making this community better.
As I’ve talked to young professionals, they have shared they would like to develop as leaders as well. They would like to be that next generation of community and business leaders, but sometimes you just don’t know where to get that development.
I truly think the community leaders have a wonderful chance to mentor young professionals who can be the next generation of business leaders. There is so much knowledge and experience and wisdom. To be able to develop a new generation of leaders is important. I think the chamber can play a part in that.
So leadership business development is an important area. It would enhance the business community and the community as a whole and that’s important.
WVBW: Are those a result of the pandemic or were they on the table before?
Wilkinson: I think they were on the table before.
The chamber was at the forefront of advocating for the business community and the community as a whole during the pandemic so that was the focus. How do we, as a community, survive this? How do we share how this pandemic is affecting us? And we need to advocate for the business community and the community. Sound policies so our community can survive this. The leadership here at the chamber was at the forefront of that.
Now we’re in a new chapter. I think with the opening up of the community, we are seeing the community just blossoming. The chamber can help its members be competitive, develop their employees, address issues in the community and state that affect them — housing, homelessness, safety, all of those issues.
WVBW: Coming out of the pandemic, what are the biggest challenges for business owners here?
Wilkinson: Housing is one. The experience I gained from the housing trust has helped me better understand the housing issue here in the valley and state and country.
Right now, there is a lack of inventory for up and down the economic spectrum. It was low-income households at first. Now it’s middle-income households that are impacted.
The impact is a little less on higher income, but beginning to be felt there, too.
For businesses, it means lower wage earners are going to have to look at housing opportunities outside the community. So they will be commuting. Middle income, management, those with a little higher income based on skills and knowledge, are going to have fewer options available for housing.
I think we’re going to start seeing people making the decision to rent versus buy a home, and others who want to own a home moving to nearby rural communities. That’s a loss of retail sales, property taxes. It’s a loss to the community. A loss of community engagement, young professionals who have time available to be engaged with coaching nonprofits, the community as a whole.
The other challenge is the impact that forest fires have in the region. It impacts tourism, the retail, hospitality industry. It also impacts the ability to recruit employees. It has a broad impact. So forest management. The fires here are a larger issue than I was first aware of. We need to be on the forefront of addressing this.