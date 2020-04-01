History can tell us a lot. As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) sweeps across the nation — and the world — many people are left wondering, what next? What has become a pandemic will impact our society in many ways — socially and economically — and it is hard to say what the future will look like.
According to Dustin Clark, who has taught history at Wenatchee Valley College since 2011, several periods in history could be compared to the current pandemic. Clark, however, is careful to note that our situation today is incredibly unique, and that while looking at history can help us understand what is happening, history is not a predictive tool.
The Wenatchee Valley Business World sat down with Clark — virtually, thanks to the current coronavirus precautions — to talk about the current situation and what we can expect based on what has happened in the past. Here’s what he had to say.
Wenatchee Valley Business World: Regarding the current coronavirus pandemic, what other times in history do you see as particularly comparable?
Dustin Clark: I’m not sure there is anything [directly] comparable. For certain, you could look at the 1918 Spanish Influenza pandemic which began in the U.S., but became a global health crisis. The most famous health pandemic of all time was the bubonic plague that first hit Europe between 1347-1351 and then re-occurred several times over the next couple centuries.
However, the world was a vastly different place during both of those examples. Our economy, transportation and social, political and technological systems are different. Also the state of medical care is much more advanced.
Rather than try to compare this to the past, I think it's more productive to look at this event on its own merits and think about the ways in which this virus could change our lives and affect this country.
WVBW: How could this situation be compared to other crises in history?
Clark: This situation is unique. On one hand, it probably requires a mobilization of the economy similar to how we responded to WWII. That means rations, government-directed economic production (meaning factories will be required to produce certain goods as dictated by government policy) and public sacrifice. The President has not, as of right now, taken such an act. He has said publicly that he wants to invoke the Defense Production Act, but hasn’t done so yet.
Mobilization won't be enough. There are issues within our healthcare system that this pandemic is revealing. We have the best health care in the world, but its distribution isn't even and many people don't have access due to geography and cost. As a consequence, mobilizing the economy will solve supplies but it may not solve access.
Lastly, crises such as this make apparent some of the issues within our federal system. We have government at multiple layers. That was intended by our Constitution. But when a national response is required, it can sometimes be difficult to coordinate because of this system. And that's if the federal government is willing to engage.
WVBW: How well was this region able to bounce back from past economic disasters?
Clark: This region bounced back out of the Great Depression and WWII very well. But the recovery was driven by federal investment in infrastructure (the New Deal programs — specifically Grand Coulee and Bonneville dams). During the Cold War, the U.S. continued to invest in infrastructure — more dams, Interstate Highway program. These projects inevitably benefited Wenatchee and North Central Washington.
There is going to be an economic slowdown from this pandemic. The government has limited levers over the economy, but stimulus and investment could help mediate the economic problems that this pandemic will inevitably create.
From the 20th century until today, this region's economy has increasingly been tied to the national and global economy. Our fruit industry has considerable exports in Asia and Europe. We have server farms here from large technology corporations. So, a lot of how this region recovers will be dictated by the health of the national and global economy.
WVBW: Are the shortages we are seeing in basic necessities in any way similar to other events, such as WWII rationing?
Clark: The shortages of basic goods in WWII weren't really shortages. They were rations. The federal government made a conscious decision to mobilize the economy and manage production. This meant that essential goods were rationed to ensure enough was available for the war effort. Other consumer goods just weren't produced in large numbers and thus weren't available. It wasn't about shortages but about government choices.
Today, we are seeing shortages. This is because there isn't enough supply. As I said earlier, the federal government has the legal authority to mobilize the economy and address this — although it will take time. So far, the Trump administration has been reluctant to do so.
WVBW: How did past economic disasters impact the people of this region socially and economically?
Clark: Economic disasters often bring with them social change. For instance, the Great Depression spurred the Okie migration which brought migrants from the South and Great Plains out west. North Central Washington was impacted by this. All you have to do is look at how many families in this region originated from Arkansas (one of the Okie migrant areas).
Crises also often bring out the worst in society. During World War II, Americans of Japanese heritage were seen as enemies of the state and imprisoned in violation of their Constitutional rights. This was driven not by evidence but racism and prejudice. We see echoes of this in America today when we hear reports of discrimination against people of Asian heritage due to the coronavirus. We also see it when politicians consistently refer to this as the "Wuhan" virus or "Chinese" virus. Viruses are biological. They may have geographic origins but they aren't a nationality.
WVBW: Is there anything else that you think would be worthwhile for people to know?
Clark: I would encourage people not to be looking at past historical events for guidance. The past helps us understand how things came to be. It helps us understand the complex forces that made today. We can look at what's worked in the past. However, if we become over-reliant on the past, we might not be seeing or anticipating the challenges to come.