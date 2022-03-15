Randy Marrone

Have you had the misfortune of a PC failing at the beginning of a Monday morning, maybe right before a presentation? Have you had an update that you have been putting off for weeks that now just “has to run”? You will likely know how big a hassle all this can be.
Business interruptions cost money, but they also steal your valuable time.
Googling the issue, calling the coworker who is “good at computers,” or taking it to the local repair shop might be tempting to remedy the problem, but considering how much time you may have wasted, not to mention the surprise costs getting this fixed, it may make sense for you to consider other options.
Enter: Remote monitoring.
Remote monitoring adds another set of eyes to your company’s most mission-critical devices. Think of remote monitoring like the alerts on a modern car, except instead of displaying on your dashboard, they show on the dashboard of your MSP (managed service provider, such as SimplePowerIT).
Every computer in your business adds another point of failure and another thing that can stand between getting that next big contract or serving your existing clients.
With remote monitoring, hard drives failing, patching and update management, security, abnormal logins, power issues, antivirus status can all be tracked, minimizing the amount of time these issues go undiscovered and providing your MSP a way to fix the issue before you even need to pick up the phone.
Remote monitoring and the right MSP will give you assurance that you are protected, giving you the freedom to focus on what you actually need to be doing.
From servers having the occasional hiccup thanks to one of Microsoft’s hasty updates, or the impending doom of multiple hard drive failings at once, remote monitoring ensures that your managed service provider is notified almost immediately when a managed device begins to have any number of issues.
Aside from the benefits already mentioned, remote monitoring provides a secure, easy way for an MSP to remote directly into a PC, perform behind-the-scenes support, or assist clients directly with password resets, training, troubleshooting, and all types of IT support.
Even when everything is running smoothly, remote monitoring saves significant time trying to coordinate remote access, logging in after hours, or walking users through resolving common problems. In addition, some tech features such as scripting, ensure that common fixes can be applied with just a few clicks instead of more time-consuming passes through multiple screens and subsequent reboots.
PC repair shops or “fix-it” technicians, while well-intentioned, often don’t understand what important data resides on your PC or how it connects to the rest of your network. As their goal is to get your specific problem resolved, they may not necessarily be looking for ways to make things more stable long-term or suggest a better solution. Although some businesses prefer this method, MSPs take a much more proactive approach with their monitoring tools and attempt to resolve issues often before you’re even aware of them and understand how all of your technology pieces fit together.
Having remote monitoring inside your organization means you have the wealth of knowledge your MSP provides, as well as known solutions to common problems that will be constantly working to make sure you don’t have those days where no work will get done. MSPs can fix problems before you even know you had a problem.
Randy Marrone is a network and security engineer at SimplePowerIT. For information, call (509) 433-7606 or go to simplepowerit.com.