Rosa Pulido

Marisol Landa, a member of the Corazon de Mexico, a Wenatchee High School folkloric dance team, performs as Mariachi Azteca plays in the background at the 2016 Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebration at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. The in-person event is returning to the museum this year with help from the Hispanic Business Council.
The Hispanic Business Council and the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center will be celebrating the annual Día De Los Muertos/Day of the Dead from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at the museum.
The event is free and open to the community. The celebrations will include local mariachi and folklorico performances while families enjoy fun craft activities and, this year, the museum is opening its parking lot to a festive Food Truck court.
This is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic for the in-person celebration.
Last year, the Hispanic Business Council and the museum held a drive-thru event where community members could watch performances from their vehicles and pick up a Day of the Dead tote bag with treats donated by local businesses. The event gave community members an opportunity to learn about the significance of Day of the Dead with take-home crafts and information provided by the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.
Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a tradition first practiced thousands of years ago by indigenous peoples such as the Aztecs and the Toltecs. They didn’t consider death the end of one’s existence but simply another chapter of life. Rather than grieve their dead, ancient Mexicans celebrated the lives of the deceased and honored their memories.
During Día de los Muertos, observed Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, they believed the dead had a brief window to leave the spirit realm and visit their loved ones in the mortal world.
Day of the Dead or Día de los Muertos continues to be celebrated throughout Latin America and around the world. The holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died.
In Mexico traditions associated with the holiday include creating altars decorated with sugar skulls, marigolds and the favorite foods and beverages of the departed. In Brazil, the holiday is known as Día de Finados and is marked by visits to cemeteries and churches. In Spain, the day is marked by festivals and parades, graveside observances, and prayer for deceased loved ones.
We invite you all to join us in the celebrations. Everyone is encouraged to bring photographs in honor of lost loved ones to display on a community altar.
Rosa Pulido is the community relations coordinator for the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce. She can be reached at (509) 662-2116.
