Photo Gallery: Celebrating Día de los Muertos (copy)
Buy Now

Marisol Landa, a member of the Corazon de Mexico, a Wenatchee High School folkloric dance team, performs as Mariachi Azteca plays in the background at the 2016 Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebration at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. The in-person event is returning to the museum this year with help from the Hispanic Business Council. 

 World file photo
Rosa Pulido.jpg

Rosa Pulido

Community relations coordinator, Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce

The Hispanic Business Council and the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center will be celebrating the annual Día De Los Muertos/Day of the Dead from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at the museum.

The event is free and open to the community. The celebrations will include local mariachi and folklorico performances while families enjoy fun craft activities and, this year, the museum is opening its parking lot to a festive Food Truck court.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?