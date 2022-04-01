Rosa Pulido

The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Council (WVCC HBC) will be hosting the annual Cinco de Mayo celebration — La Terraza de Main Street — from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, in the Wenatchee Downtown Plaza (near First Street).
The event will showcase minority-owned businesses, local nonprofits and music groups.
The WVCC HBC was established in 2020. The council’s purpose is to build trust and remove barriers through outreach and education in the community. The WVCC HBC hopes to become a trusted resource and advocate for all minority-owned businesses, while empowering and mentoring business owners with the goal that minority-owned businesses are integrated into the overall business community.
This is the second Cinco de Mayo event for the WVCC HBC, that will highlight local vendors, while also educating the community on Mexican traditions, food, and culture. Last year, La Terraza de Main Street was held at Pybus Market which allowed the WVCC HBC to manage crowd control under COVID-19 restrictions. The event attracted more than 200 community members who were able to participate in fun activities, while learning the history behind Cinco de Mayo.
Bringing an event to main Downtown Wenatchee has been the WVCC HBC’s goal, to really integrate the vendors to the overall downtown business community.
Cinco de Mayo, fifth of May, is sometimes confused with Mexican Independence Day which happened earlier in 1810. May 5, 1862 was the date the Mexican army defeated France at the Battle of Puebla. Mexican soldiers were outnumbered, but in the town of Puebla, Mexican force prevailed. This victory boosted national pride and the Mexican army’s morale. During the civil rights movement the celebration became widely popular and a symbolization of pride.
Since then, the Cinco de Mayo celebration has become a tribute to Mexican culture and heritage. The residents of Puebla celebrate the festivities with a reenactment of the battle, followed by a parade filled with musicians, dancers and elaborate floats. In the United States, Cinco de Mayo has evolved into big celebrations, particularly in areas with large Mexican American populations.
The WVCC HBC is partnering with She Se Puede to celebrate minority-owned businesses for this year's event. It will include a live DJ, photo booth, beer garden and local performances from local mariachis and dance groups.
La Terraza de Main Street will be a place to celebrate and learn about Mexican culture, while supporting local minority-owned businesses. Bringing Cinco de Mayo to downtown Wenatchee will continue to grow and diversify our local business community.
Bring your family and friends for fun activities, food and music.
Rosa Pulido is the community relations coordinator for the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce. She can be reached at (509) 662-2116.