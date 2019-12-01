James Young minced no words when speaking to his audience Oct. 23 at Wenatchee’s Garden Inn Hilton.
“There’s no quick fix,” to the statewide housing crisis, Young told a crowd of state senators, state representatives, businesspeople, mayors, activists and civic leaders who gathered for a presentation followed by a roundtable discussion and a tour of future housing sites in the Valley.
Young is the director of the Washington Center for Real Estate Research at the University of Washington.
Housing in Washington state “is the least affordable we have ever been,” Young said, noting that it’s becoming harder for people to afford a place to live. The increase in the number of retirees makes it more difficult, placing Washington as the No. 3 preferred destination for retirees after Nevada and Arizona.
At the same time, the housing crisis does not look the same everywhere in the state. Visiting dignitaries from around Washington said during the roundtable discussion that the solution can’t be one-size-fits-all.
Counties like Lincoln, Adams and Grant are among the five most affordable in the state, while Douglas, right next to Grant, is listed as the seventh least affordable. Chelan is ranked as the 13th least affordable out of Washington’s 39 counties.
“The entire state is affected but not in the same way, so we have to be mindful that our policies need to be flexible so they can allow our communities to address their unique needs,” said State. Sen. Patty Kuderer, (D-Bellevue).
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz spoke of these differences by describing how a development happens in his city as opposed to a city like Kirkland. In a town like Kirkland, one may expect the developers to pay for the development, Kuntz said. “In Wenatchee, the government has to get involved or they won’t.”
Kuntz added that Wenatchee has a great hospital, but when nurses can’t afford to live here, they end up taking jobs in the Tri-Cities or Yakima, because “it’s 30% more expensive to live here than in those places,” he said.
State Rep. Mike Steele agreed.
“We have to find a balance," he said. "We have to collaborate and find folks who make $35,000-$70,000 a year some housing.”
The discussion preceded a tour of three future housing sites in the Wenatchee Valley. The first stop was at the Maryhill Estates site in East Wenatchee, where 100 of 197 homes have already been built.
The second stop was at St. Jude’s Landing, in south Wenatchee, where the Catholic Charities Housing Service is overseeing the construction of 67 units, including 33 for the homeless and 17 for disabled individuals.
Lastly, the group visited the future site of some downtown Wenatchee housing, located near the corner of Kittitas Street and Mission Street. Once again, Kuntz underscored the unique situation Wenatchee is in, saying that without the city chipping in, projects like these would not occur.
“This wouldn’t happen if we weren’t at the table,” he said, noting that more than 200 units are coming to downtown, with the city putting up general fund money.
“We are taking risks,” Kuntz told the lawmakers’ group. “So we need some help here.”
At the same time, civic leaders like Shiloh Burgess, executive director of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, spoke of what it means for Wenatchee to have housing downtown.
“This project is making us feel like a grown-up city,” she said.