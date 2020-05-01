The work continues for the folks seeking to bring a work release program to the Wenatchee Valley.
The Work Release Expansion Project, spearheaded by the state Department of Corrections and supported by a myriad number of private and public entities, has narrowed down the list of possible sites for a work-release facility to two places, one close to the regional jail and another located in the former site of Deaconess Hospital.
In addition, the project now has a Local Advisory Committee, with members of the communities in the Valley helping shape the future steps of this project. The LAC’s members include personnel from the Employment Security Department, the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, SkillSource, a county commissioner and the Wenatchee police chief, among others. The project’s LAC will consider at least a handful of factors when studying both sites: How close they are to services such as WorkSource, substance abuse treatment facilities or mental health counseling; how close they are to public transportation and how close they are to parks, schools or single-family homes.
At the same time, the sites themselves will get a good revision, given the facility’s possible needs for meeting spaces, parking, resource rooms, storage rooms, exercise rooms and others. Lastly the facility will have to find a way to minimize what the group has termed as the “NIMBY” issues. NIMBY stands for “not in my backyard,” the potential opposition to the project from neighbors of the site.
The planned tours of both sites had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of tours, the focus might shift to informing the community of the Work Release project, in particular about the positive effects of a WR plan, such as lower crime rates and lower recidivism rates.
Sebastian Moraga is a spokesman for the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce. Reach him at sebastian@wenatchee.org.