It was a night to look back and hope forward.
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated another year of milestones March 5 with a magical night of camaraderie, laughs (and a few tears) at the Wenatchee Convention Center.
With the issue of coronavirus in the back of people’s minds, and hand sanitizing stations around the main hall standing as proof of the chamber’s proactive approach to the problem, the banquet served as a good opportunity to remind the sold-out crowd in attendance that there’s nothing that this community cannot overcome if it works together.
“Working together to be one community is our goal and I know we are going to do great things together,” said Wilma Cartagena, on behalf of the North Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, which existed until Jan. 1 and which received a Cornerstone award during the banquet as a recognition for years of work on behalf of Hispanic business leaders.
The banquet also recognized Steve Maher, coordinator of Our Valley Our Future, and East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford with Cornerstone awards. Crawford closed a sterling 20-year career with the Chamber of Commerce last January when she was sworn into office as her hometown’s first new mayor in 21 years.
During her two decades, Crawford founded the Community Leadership Wenatchee Valley program, now in its 18th year.
“The biggest piece of it for me,” Crawford told the audience, “is watching all these folks not only learn about the community and build leadership skills but becoming friends. And when I see that happen in the community, it fills my glass every day.”
At the end of the night, the Chamber recognized the Court-Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) of Chelan and Douglas Counties as the 2019 Non-Profit of the Year, and the law offices of Jeffers, Danielson, Sonn and Aylward as the 2019 Business of the Year.
In the aftermath of the banquet and with the COVID-19 situation unfolding faster every day, the chamber remains committed to keeping alive the message of that unforgettable night: We are all in this together. The business community has a partner in the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, and we will remain by your side as a reliable source of information and a sound advocate throughout the duration of this pandemic and beyond. You may grow tired of us asking you how we can help, but that’s what we are here for. You may get regularly updated information by checking out or blog at wenatchee.org, or by emailing our government affairs director Sasha Sleiman at sasha@wenatchee.org, or by joining us in our weekly calls with the Chelan-Douglas Health District. The call-in number for the conference calls is available if you email Ms. Sleiman.
If we remain united and keep the greater good in mind, we will overcome this crisis and flourish again, and we will have many more nights like March 6 ahead of us, nights that allow us to remind ourselves of the words of Eloise Barshes, executive director of the 2018 Non-Profit of the Year award winner, Chelan-Douglas Volunteer Attorney Services at this year’s banquet:
“This is a beautiful, amazing place to live,” she said.
Sebastian Moraga is a spokesman for the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce. Reach him at sebastian@wenatchee.org.