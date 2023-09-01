WENATCHEE – Stemilt named the winners of 2022 Stemilt Grower Awards in a company media release in August. The company held its annual barbecue Aug. 10 to honor and celebrate 13 growers of high-quality apples, pears and cherries during the 2022 crop year. The awards were distributed by Stemilt President West Mathison and Stemilt’s field staff team members, according to the release.
The 2022 Stemilt Grower Award recipients below are listed by orchard name and the grower:
Rainier Cherry Award – SAS Cherry Vale – Stemilt Ag Services
Valley Red Cherry Award – Outwest Cherry LLC – Evans Family
Organic Cherry Award – Douglas Fruit Company – Douglas Fruit
Hill Red Cherry Award – Kyle Mathison Orchards – Kyle Mathison
Pear Award – Mike Jurgens Orchard – Mike Jurgens
Organic Pear Award – Dovex Adams Road – Dovex Fruit Company
Gala Award – LBF – Stemilt Ag Services
Minneiska Award – Foreman Ridpath – James Foreman
Honeycrisp Award – PPFC Airport Ranch – Dave Piepel
Granny Smith Award – A&T Mathison Ranch, Inc George - Stemilt Ag Services
Cosmic Crisp® Award – White Alpha II – White Alpha
Pink Lady® Award – Highlander Orchards, Inc – Bill and Lori Wacker
Fuji Award – Cascade – Stemilt Ag Services
Organic Apple Award – Dovex Adams Road – Dovex Fruit Company
Stemilt also stated in a July release it had been awarded the Community Leadership Award by the Washington Association of School Administrators for its partnership with Eastmont High School through Project SEARCH.
The award was presented by Bill Eagle, Wenatchee School District interim superintendent, and the incoming interim superintendent, Kory Kalahar, the release stated.
“We are extremely humbled to receive this Community Leadership Award and are grateful for the opportunity to serve the youth of our community,” Zach Williams, Stemilt director of human resources, said in the release.
From August 2022 to June 2023, Stemilt hosted the first Project SEARCH program in central Washington state and in the tree fruit industry, according to the company release. Project SEARCH is a transition to work program that provides education and training to young people with disabilities.
“The entire Stemilt company was all in and supportive of the Project SEARCH interns and we could not be prouder of their success,” Williams said in the release.
