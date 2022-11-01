Older hardware could be costing your company money, productivity and making your business vulnerable.
Computers play a significant role in most business organizations. Larger businesses refresh their technology every 3-5 years while smaller businesses refresh every 5-7 years, and sometimes even longer.
With the increase in mobility of today’s employees, technology must be more dynamic and responsive to meet current business needs. Using older hardware can cost more in support, take longer to perform tasks and cause security issues. That is why it is important to keep your software and machines up-to-date and running smoothly.
Listed below are three of the major things to consider when evaluating whether your business technology is costing you money, performance, or productivity.
Slow performance
Slow performing machines may cost you time as employees wait for the machine to start, for the applications to load, or for system lock ups to resolve. Do your machines have the following issues?
• Applications take longer to load
• Heat buildup causes slow processor performance which causes the keyboard and mouse to respond slower
• Newer software and printers are sometimes incompatible with older computers and can undermine productivity and frustrate users
Maintenance and data loss
Have you had PC’s or laptops lock up or load just a black screen? Time to call tech support? Your employee is waiting for the tech to remote in and fix the PC and you are losing valuable uptime while the machine is being fixed. How many times has this happened to your business? Did you lose the bid when the hardware failed, and all the data was lost?
Many productive work hours are lost each year while older machines are being repaired
Repairs are costlier on older computers compared to new machines
Systems are more likely to crash on an older machine and there is potential for unrecoverable data loss
Outdated software can also leave you susceptible to hardware failure
Security vulnerabilities
Malware, ransomware, and virus attacks are growing nationwide. Cybercriminals have shifted toward attacking key entry points on networks or seek unpatched or software vulnerabilities to launch attacks.
Older machines are unable to install the latest security updates causing security holes and vulnerabilities putting your business and customer data at risk
Today’s malware and ransomware look for security vulnerability and will exploit any holes they can find
The reasons listed above are why it is so important to upgrade your hardware and stay away from outdated software.
Keeping your technology modern, healthy and your software current will keep your data safe, raise productivity and prevent avoidable security vulnerabilities.
Stephen McCandless is the operations manager at SimplePowerIT and has more than a decade of educational technology experience. He can be reached at (509) 433-7606. For information, go to simplepowerit.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone