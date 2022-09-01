Purchase Access

The average taxpayer doesn’t typically spend too much time contemplating their taxes. Most of us fill out our W-2 and hand over our documents to our CPA when it’s tax time. Still, with ever-changing tax laws and personal tax situations continuously evolving, some people are left wondering how their returns might be affected next year. The short answer is: that it affects everyone differently. There’s no concrete way to know until we dig into your unique situation.

Tax planning is not the same as tax preparation, yet many households and businesses only consider taxes during preparation season. Taking advantage of available tax benefits requires a little forethought and proactivity.



