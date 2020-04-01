Surviving disaster | Resiliency is part of doing business in the Wenatchee Valley

WENATCHEE — The COVID-19 outbreak shuttered restaurants, canceled concerts and ushered potential customers back to their homes; impacting a wide variety of businesses.
Chelan County store owners, though, are used to experiencing economic downturns due to unforeseen events, whether it is wildfires, thick smoke, floods or heavy snowfalls closing the passes. The same natural phenomenons that make this area unpredictable, also draw in the tourists that act as a source of income for businesses, said Linda Haglund, Wenatchee Downtown Association executive director.
“Don’t forget this is the place you can ski and golf in the same day in March,” Haglund said. “When you look at the benefits of where we live and the Columbia River and the mountains; we live in an amazing place and with that comes the good and the bad.”
It is a challenging endeavor to begin with to be a small business owner, she said. A virus outbreak is just another obstacle on a long list of things people contend with.
The town of Leavenworth is a perfect example of businesses adapting to survive, said Jessica Stoller, Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce spokeswoman. The town turned itself into a Bavarian village to act as a tourist draw during a bleak economic time in its past.
“The history of Leavenworth is about resiliency, because we created this town after economic hardship, so we are no strangers to being resilient,” Stoller said. “I think we’re just a scrappy town that way.”
Local businesses and the chamber of commerce work closely together during incidents like this and plan for what they will do once things recover, she said. They’ve done it the past, such as putting on a big advertising push after the 1994 wildfires to let people know that Leavenworth hadn’t burned to the ground.
“Over the years things like 9/11, snow closures of the passes, we do really pull together and pay a lot of attention to our advertising efforts and come up with special campaigns,” Stoller said. “(We) really do try to communicate with the businesses and the public after things like that happen.”
Leavenworth businesses, though, expect slow downs in tourism throughout the year after some of the larger events are over, she said. March is actually one of the slower months of the year, so it was a convenient time for the virus to hit.
“It is interesting because March is our slowest month of the year, so it is typically quiet anyway,” Stoller said. “(But) we have heard from some of our lodging folks that they have been getting some cancellations from folks who might be flying or traveling from farther distances.”
Leavenworth does host big events like its Christmas Lighting Festival and Maifest, where thousands of people attend, so the restriction on large gatherings could have an impact, she said. The city already cancelled one event, the Upper Valley Mend Empty Bowls festival that was supposed to happen in the Leavenworth Festhalle and could have had as many as 500 people. But Leavenworth doesn’t have any town-wide events scheduled until May.
One of the odd changes that the town has experienced, though, is reports of local people booking rooms in hotels and AirBnBs, she said. It appears to be people who had plans to travel abroad, but are now trying to explore closer to home due to the virus.
The lodging industry isn’t the only type of business that is adapting.
The Firehouse Pet Shop and Grooming store has been pushing its online deliveries during the virus to help those who are self-quarantining, Pet Store Owner Jennifer Larson said.
“I know one of our customers we delivered to yesterday, we offered to bring into the house for her and she said, ‘No we’re on self-quarantine,’” she said. “So we’re definitely seeing a bump for (deliveries), which is good because that is one of the things we were trying to get up and running so it’s good timing I guess.”
The pet store has been doing deliveries for about a year and a half, but never advertised it before, Larson said. They also do curbside pickup, so people just need to pull in around the back of the store and they’ll put supplies in people’s trunks.
To help during the virus the pet store has considered waving the fee for orders of less than $69, she said. They’ve also reached out to apartment complexes to see about dropping off orders at the front desk for people to grab.
“We’re trying to think of different things we can do to help, because it is scary,” Larson said.