Here is a quick look at the Wenatchee Valley Business World's 30 Under 35 Class of 2021:

Jordan Baldock, 30, general manager, Cascade Autocenter

Rachel Bishop, 30, community programs manager, Wenatchee River Institute

Jennefer Sanchez Botello, 34, school nurse, MSN, RN, Wenatchee School District

Payne Brannon, 33, project manager, Chelan County PUD

Luke Davies, 34, Chelan-Douglas Health District administrator

Armondo Davila, 32, executive director, Together for Youth!; Orondo School Board member

Alisa Franklin, 33, registered investment associate, Stifel Financial

Nicole Germain, 31, website manager, Confluence Health

Rachael Goldie, 32, executive assistant, Chelan Valley Housing Trust

Mayra Navarro Gomez, 33, migrant/bilingual coordinator, Eastmont School District

Meaghan Greydanus, 34, tax director, Homchick Smith & Associates

Angel Guerra, 29, probation officer, Chelan County Probations

Henry Hernandez, 32, business adviser, Quincy Financial Services

Jolyn Hull, 27, neurosciences service line director, Confluence Health

Dylan Kling, 30, counselor, Quincy High School; Quincy City Council member

Yuritzi Lozano, 34, dean, Allied Health & Workforce Education, Wenatchee Valley College

Adrian Marshall, 28, postdoctoral research associate, Washington State University

Roy Mejia, 34, owner, Roy’s Lawn Care and Snowplowing Inc.

Carolyn Morley, 32, manager, North Central Washington Fair

Vernon Nelson Jr., 33, volunteer president, Chelan County Mountain Rescue Association; social studies teacher, coach, Eastmont High School

Ronni Nemeth, 32, pharmacy manager, Confluence Health

Andy Parks, 31, journeyman technician/electrical engineer, Chelan County PUD

Sylvia Sanchez, 28, Legal clerk, Hankins Law Firm PLLC

Sasha Sleiman, 34, housing program coordinator, Chelan County

Caden Stockwell, 29, mechanical engineer, Pacific Aerospace

Derek Todd, 30, counselor, Chelan High School

Stephannie Torres, 30, makeup artist, owner Ever After Studios

Marshall “Cy” Whitener, 32, dentist, owner of Whitener Dental

Daniel Zavala, 31, student rec coordinator, Wenatchee Valley College; founder Butte Brand

Eliza Zuniga, 30, staffing manager, Confluence Health

