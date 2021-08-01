Taking attendance | 30 Under 35's Class of 2021 By Nevonne McDanielsBusiness World staff writer Nevonne McDaniels Reporter Author email 11 hrs ago 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.75/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here is a quick look at the Wenatchee Valley Business World's 30 Under 35 Class of 2021:Jordan Baldock, 30, general manager, Cascade AutocenterRachel Bishop, 30, community programs manager, Wenatchee River InstituteJennefer Sanchez Botello, 34, school nurse, MSN, RN, Wenatchee School DistrictPayne Brannon, 33, project manager, Chelan County PUDLuke Davies, 34, Chelan-Douglas Health District administratorArmondo Davila, 32, executive director, Together for Youth!; Orondo School Board memberAlisa Franklin, 33, registered investment associate, Stifel FinancialNicole Germain, 31, website manager, Confluence HealthRachael Goldie, 32, executive assistant, Chelan Valley Housing TrustMayra Navarro Gomez, 33, migrant/bilingual coordinator, Eastmont School DistrictMeaghan Greydanus, 34, tax director, Homchick Smith & AssociatesAngel Guerra, 29, probation officer, Chelan County ProbationsHenry Hernandez, 32, business adviser, Quincy Financial ServicesJolyn Hull, 27, neurosciences service line director, Confluence HealthDylan Kling, 30, counselor, Quincy High School; Quincy City Council memberYuritzi Lozano, 34, dean, Allied Health & Workforce Education, Wenatchee Valley CollegeAdrian Marshall, 28, postdoctoral research associate, Washington State UniversityRoy Mejia, 34, owner, Roy’s Lawn Care and Snowplowing Inc.Carolyn Morley, 32, manager, North Central Washington FairVernon Nelson Jr., 33, volunteer president, Chelan County Mountain Rescue Association; social studies teacher, coach, Eastmont High SchoolRonni Nemeth, 32, pharmacy manager, Confluence HealthAndy Parks, 31, journeyman technician/electrical engineer, Chelan County PUDSylvia Sanchez, 28, Legal clerk, Hankins Law Firm PLLCSasha Sleiman, 34, housing program coordinator, Chelan CountyCaden Stockwell, 29, mechanical engineer, Pacific AerospaceDerek Todd, 30, counselor, Chelan High SchoolStephannie Torres, 30, makeup artist, owner Ever After StudiosMarshall “Cy” Whitener, 32, dentist, owner of Whitener DentalDaniel Zavala, 31, student rec coordinator, Wenatchee Valley College; founder Butte BrandEliza Zuniga, 30, staffing manager, Confluence Health Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Nevonne McDaniels: (509) 664-7151mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wenatchee Valley College Manager Confluence Health Roy Mejia Company School Commerce Education Nevonne McDaniels Reporter Nevonne can be reached at (509) 664-7151 or mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com. Author email Follow Nevonne McDaniels Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Read More 30under35 30 Under 35 Class of 2021 | Jolyn Hull 2 hrs ago Business World Dave Bartholomew | Smart marketing is more than promotion 11 hrs ago Business World For the Record | Building permits 11 hrs ago Business World Siobhan O’Connor | Payroll fraud challenges in a remote work environment 11 hrs ago Business World Ag Monthly | Racing the heat +3 11 hrs ago Business World For the Record | Real estate 11 hrs ago Business Your Business +4 11 hrs ago 30under35 30 Under 35 Class of 2021 | Jordan Baldock 11 hrs ago 30under35 30 Under 35 Class of 2021 | Adrian Marshall 11 hrs ago 30under35 30 Under 35 Class of 2021 | Rachael Goldie 11 hrs ago Submit Your Business News We're always interested in hearing about business news in our community. Let us know what's going on! CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT Stocks Market Data by TradingView