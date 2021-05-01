WENATCHEE — Leo Garcia and Francisco Sarmiento have watched orchards evolve with more than a passing interest going on three decades.
As Wenatchee Valley College agriculture instructors, they want to know the latest innovations.
“For me to get a new piece of information is good,” Garcia said. “You can keep up, you add one more thing to your repertoire that you think might benefit your students.”
Garcia and Sarmiento, who teach tree fruit production, viticulture and the Hispanic Orchard Employee Education Program, coordinate to provide as much detail as they can to students during the two-year program, which has evolved to meet the needs of the local industry.
It remains predominantly focused on tree fruit production, but expanded to include viticulture in the 1990s. Students learn the hows and whys of what’s happening in the field, packing sheds and warehouses.
As agriculture instructors, they've noted the introduction of hybrid harvesters and other mechanized innovations to improve efficiency and reduce labor.
“That technology is here,” Garcia said.
Each new arrival builds on the last innovation. Orchards that once had 1,200 to 1,500 trees per acre, now have twice that number and are built on trellis systems, oriented to make the most of the sun and take into consideration tree height and width to provide access to harvesters or netting or a host of new strategies.
“Modern orchards are apple factories,” Garcia said. “When Francisco and I started out in the program, the average yield was 50 bins an acre. Now if they don’t get 80-plus an acre they are considering replacing the orchards.”
The new orchards start producing a year or two earlier.
“If people are looking at a variety that’s hot, like Honey Crisp or Cosmic Crisp, and they want to jump into it, they can make money right away because as production increases, the price goes down,” he said. “They are getting really good at getting the production up and going sooner. By the third year, the yields can be quite high and they start paying their investment back.”
Not all orchards, though, are modern.
“There are still some from the 70s or 80s. They’re paid for and they’re productive. They’re not technology friendly. They are incorporating technology as they can,” he said, turning to moisture sensors and other easily adapted automation. “They have ledgers and receipts and keep notes. They will do all right with it until they don’t. Then they will replace the orchard or get out of the game.”
The challenge is to familiarize students with the latest techniques, prepare them for what’s coming and stay rooted in the basics.
“They still have to know math,” Sarmiento said.
He looks at technology advancements as part of the package.
“The term we’re using lately is precision agriculture,” which covers mechanization, technology and other innovations, he said. In the past that has meant new tractors, new plowing methods and use of GPS. It also covers the switch to computers for record keeping, business operations and communication.
The tree fruit industry in general is showing more interest in sensors and other precision agriculture techniques that have been part of the row crop industry for a long time, said Jeff Bullock, who leads the WVC ag department’s molecular biology lab.
Examples range from moisture probes that track soil and irrigation to camera traps for insects that don’t require someone to go out into the field to check them. Drones are being used to survey crops or, equipped with special cameras, to look at tree health.
“The drones are being used more and more for a number of different things,” he said. “Flybys to see how crops are doing or using special cameras to look at photosynthesis rates or to see how much chlorophyll is in the canopy.”
They join other advanced techniques in use — lights and different colored netting that turn a block of trees into its own microclimate to control everything from temperature to bird damage and protect against wind and hail, he said.
COVID’s safety restrictions helped push some growers toward technology they might not have tried quite so quickly. Unable to deploy workers because of social distancing, sensors and cameras provided an alternative.
Familiarity with the more simple sensors could lead to an uptick in use. On the horizon are sensors gauging carbohydrate balancing to determine the best time to spray a bloom thinner, for instance, Bullock said.
The agriculture community is known for thoroughly testing the theories before jumping in head first.
“They’re in the data collection phase now to see how they can use that to lower their input costs,” Bullock said. “They don’t know how to use all the data yet. We, as an academic society in the tree fruit industry, we’re not able to tell them how the data can be used most efficiently yet. But we’re getting close.”
In five years, Sarmiento believes most people — even the current holdouts — will be using the technology that’s available now.
“Right now, it’s fairly new for a lot of people. We’re training to get used to it. In the next five or 10 years, more people will be ready for it and we’ll be making better use of what we have right now. Harvesters and mechanized bloom thinners that they’re working on, they’ll be in use in the near future,” he said.