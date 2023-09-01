1972
On Jan. 11, a well-meaning group of 24 people met at a local restaurant to address the need for a non-profit health-care organization. Thus, the North Central Washington Migrant Health Project was born.
On April 1, the group was given its first grant of $125,000 so it could work in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanagan counties. They could provide outreach vans in orchards and along roads. Borrowed office and church spaces accommodated night clinics.
1998
By now, operations in Grant and Okanagan counties had become their own entities. The organization adopted the name Columbia Valley Community Health and found a home at 600 Orondo Ave. In addition to the medical program, it expanded to offer dental, WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children), and maternity support. With the new location, it was able to add an on-site pharmacy, lab services and radiology.
2001
CVCH reached out further, serving in the Chelan-Manson community.
2005
Behavioral medicine was added.
2011
The Wenatchee clinic was expanded by 15,000 square feet. The new portion added 12 medical exam rooms, a dental department and a new, impressive entrance to the Orondo Avenue facility.
In East Wenatchee, the new Express Care Clinic at 900 Eastmont Avenue began to welcome patients who needed same-day services.
2013
At Orondo Avenue, the pharmacy found a new location on the main floor. This facilitated more patient seating and a drive-thru window for patients’ convenience.
2014
Dental care received four new operatories, making 12.
CVCH also began working on plans to add an educational program: the rural training track in partnership with the University of Washington Family Medicine Residency.
2015
Yet another facet of services was added to the list: midwifery.
Stacy Stubblefield, ARNP, CNM with her business Riverside Health Center merged with CVCH.
2016
Ground was broken on a 1.7-acre property to begin the construction of the new clinic in Chelan.
Early in the year, Chelan and Manson students had the opportunity to see two newly assigned behavioral health therapists in their schools.
In November, CVCH began offering medical services to Wenatchee Valley College staff and students.
2017
After a year of construction, the new Chelan clinic was opened in September.
2018
CVCH welcomed another new partner: Columbia Pediatrics. The organization was now able to offer care to the youngest of the population.
2019
Catholic Charities and CVCH became partners, thus enabling the health care organization to offer services to the Catholic Charities’ clients.
2022
CVCH celebrated its 50 years in health care services.
2023
The new East Wenatchee clinic opened on Aug. 23.
