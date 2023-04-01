WENATCHEE — The street sweeper and garbage trucks driving by the house are powered by electricity. The electric school bus picks up the children and you get in your electric vehicle or bus to go to work. On the way, you see a hydrogen-electric tractor-trailer hauling apples from an orchard.

These vehicles were among those displayed, except for the street sweeper, in October 2022 for the Central Washington Zero Emissions & Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicle Showcase at the Confluence Technology Center in Wenatchee. 

fuel cell semi
Buy Now

A T680 fuel cell-electric Toyota/PACCAR/Kenworth/Shell semi is featured at the Central Washington Zero Emissions & Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicle Showcase on Oct. 18, 2022.


Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?