WENATCHEE — The street sweeper and garbage trucks driving by the house are powered by electricity. The electric school bus picks up the children and you get in your electric vehicle or bus to go to work. On the way, you see a hydrogen-electric tractor-trailer hauling apples from an orchard.
These vehicles were among those displayed, except for the street sweeper, in October 2022 for the Central Washington Zero Emissions & Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicle Showcase at the Confluence Technology Center in Wenatchee.
Climate Solutions, a Northwest-based clean energy economy nonprofit, helped organize the event, with several legislators and area leaders attending.
“When you think about the abundant clean hydropower and then the clean hydrogen that Douglas PUD will soon be producing … I think there are huge opportunities,” said state Sen. Brad Hawkins at the event. “And frankly, I don’t think North Central Washington has quite done enough on clean transportation” while noting that clean vehicle examples exist in the Wenatchee Valley, such as buses used by Link Transit.
Link Transit general manager Richard DeRock said 12 buses in the fleet are electricity-powered, and 11 more are due to arrive in early 2023. He also said all the buses will be electric in two years if Link receives the grants for which it applied. There are 45 buses operating in the urban areas, DeRock said, and 57 total.
The largest source of carbon pollution in Washington state is transportation, according to the state Department of Ecology, with about 22% of the total air pollution and 45% of greenhouse gas emissions.
According to the department’s “Washington State Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory,” the amount of carbon dioxide released from on-road diesel more than doubled between 1990 and 2018, 4.22 million metric tons to 8.87 million metric tons. Meanwhile, on-road gasoline use remained in the low 20 million metric tons area.
The increase in diesel use was one reason why Climate Solutions included larger vehicles at the event, such as a hydrogen-electric powered semi. Toyota and PACCAR/Kenworth have partnered to create the fuel-cell electric vehicles.
Doug Powell, Kenworth director of fleet management, said a program in Southern California included Shell, from which the semi at the Oct. 18 event came.
The vehicle is now at PACCAR/Kenworth’s tech center in Mount Vernon, he said, and has a range of about 300 miles fully loaded at 82,000 pounds. To make the trip to the Wenatchee event, a OneH2 Inc. hydrogen tank trailer was along to refuel the truck, which takes 15 minutes. Other specs include:
Twin Toyota hydrogen fuel cells
Fuel cell-electric power system
420 kilowatt (560 horsepower) electric traction motor
12 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery
Hydrogen storage system
Spun carbon fiber tanks
10,000 pounds per square inch operating pressure
60-kilogram hydrogen capacity
Transmission – Eaton 4-speed HD electric vehicle
“We’re looking to advance this into a production setting in the next couple years,” Powell said of the Kenworth Truck Company Renton Factory.
