WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee-based Washington Apple Commission made changes in its international marketing team, promoting Lindsey Huber to international marketing manager.

Huber has promoted the state’s apple industry with the commission since 2015 as an international marketing specialist, working on international promotions, strategic planning, and federal grant applications, according to a press release.

