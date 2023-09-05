Washington state health care: A safety net for residents

There are more than 100 community hospitals across Washington state, from the largest urban hospitals of Seattle, Tacoma and Spokane to the smallest rural facilities all providing critical life-saving care every day. Washington’s hospitals work collaboratively to care for our state’s residents. When patients from rural communities need more advanced care, their urban counterparts are there to help. When the pandemic struck, community hospitals outside the big cities stepped up to care for patients when capacity became strained. This cooperation saved lives. Washington experienced one of the lowest per capita death rates from COVID. Largely because people were able to access treatment no matter where they lived.
This spirit of cooperation, especially when it comes to quality of health care, is one that hospitals across Washington state have fostered for many years. Focused efforts to improve care, from reducing hospital-acquired infections to improving maternal outcomes and ensuring equitable care, are all facilitated through the Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA). The true motivator behind this collaboration is the desire to ensure every resident has access to high-quality health care when they need it and in the most appropriate setting for their care.
An increasing area of focus for hospitals is preventing and treating substance use disorder (SUD). According to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics there were an estimated 100,306 drug overdose deaths in the United States during the 12-month period ending April 2021, an increase of 28.5% from the 78,056 deaths during the same period in the prior year.
Hospitals across the state and in central Washington are working together to ensure opioids are being properly prescribed to prevent dependence.
To prevent SUD, hospitals are sharing information with prescribers about best practices for the use of opioids and data about how their prescribing levels compares to those guidelines. This work aligns with the 2022 CDC Clinical Practice Guideline for Prescribing Opioids.
Hospitals are also working to spread best practices when caring for patients with SUD. Strategies include patient screening, access to medication assisted treatment, naloxone distribution, medication take back and safe storage, and referral to treatment (SBIRT).
We at the hospital association look forward to continuing to champion this work, and we thank all the hospitals in our state, including Confluence Health, Quincy Valley Medical Center, Lake Chelan Health, Cascade Medical Center and Three Rivers Hospital, for their continued work caring for our communities.
Cassie Sauer is the president and CEO of Washington State Hospital Association.
