Washington state health care: A safety net for residents

Cassie Sauer, president and CEO of Washington State Hospital Association

 Submitted photo

There are more than 100 community hospitals across Washington state, from the largest urban hospitals of Seattle, Tacoma and Spokane to the smallest rural facilities all providing critical life-saving care every day. Washington’s hospitals work collaboratively to care for our state’s residents. When patients from rural communities need more advanced care, their urban counterparts are there to help. When the pandemic struck, community hospitals outside the big cities stepped up to care for patients when capacity became strained. This cooperation saved lives. Washington experienced one of the lowest per capita death rates from COVID. Largely because people were able to access treatment no matter where they lived.

This spirit of cooperation, especially when it comes to quality of health care, is one that hospitals across Washington state have fostered for many years. Focused efforts to improve care, from reducing hospital-acquired infections to improving maternal outcomes and ensuring equitable care, are all facilitated through the Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA). The true motivator behind this collaboration is the desire to ensure every resident has access to high-quality health care when they need it and in the most appropriate setting for their care.



