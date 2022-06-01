WENATCHEE — The bases are loaded for Wenatchee Valley’s sports tourism industry as plays line up for a COVID comeback.
Triple Crown Sports’ Northwest Baseball brought 60 teams to ballfields here the first weekend in April for the Wenatchee Valley Season Opener — after canceling the tournament the previous two years.
Players ages 9 to 14 — and their families — arrived to “enjoy the mountain fields and sink your teeth into the ‘Apple Capital of the World,” according to the registration website.
Pre-pandemic, the tournament, which has been coming to Wenatchee since 2010, included about 75 teams from across the Northwest, making use of fields from Cashmere to East Wenatchee.
“Sixty teams was a good turnout after not playing two years,” Triple Crown Sports World Series Baseball Director Roland Rivera Jr. said in a May 16 email.
It's a move in the right direction for sports tourism.
In 2019, the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce's Wenatchee Valley Sports division estimated the regional sports tourism's economic impact at $10.5 million — that's money spent by visiting sports participants and their families on hotels, restaurants and other retail purchases.
The Colorado-based Triple Crown Sports tournament that year was credited with bringing in $610,810 in sports tourism spending across the Valley, the fourth largest generator in 2019 and one of seven youth sports activities on the Top 10 list.
Third on the list was the Apple Capital Swim Meet, which brought in $661,388 in tourism spending in 2019.
The meet, a fundraiser for Wenatchee-based Velocity Swimming, is returning in full force this year, set for June 3-5, with 900 swimmers coming from Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Alaska and Canada.
It was canceled entirely in 2020. Last year, a pared-down version was held, following strict COVID-19 protocols.
“We had to limit the meet to 600 swimmers,” Velocity Swimming President Travis Willms said in an email. “There was a ton of interest, especially from the west side of the mountains. At the time, the Wenatchee City Pool was one of only a few 50-meter pools open in the state.”
Organizers limited how many people could be inside the fence at the pool, which also meant spectators had to stay outside the pool, he said. Masks were required for everyone not in the water.
“All of these limitations made it harder to have a swim meet, but we were grateful to have one,” he said. “Apple Capital, along with our other summer meet Starlight, are huge for our team. We use the money made from those two meets to financially support our team for a year. This helps keep our monthly dues affordable for our swim families."
He also noted the sports tourism aspect.
"Out of the 900 swimmers only about 70 are from Velocity. This means the rest of the swimmers are filling hotels, restaurants and other local tourist locations," he said.
Estimates for sports tourism spending in 2020 and 2021 are not available since the chamber job assigned to track the numbers was eliminated because of pandemic-induced budget cuts.
Jerri Barkley, the chamber's destination marketing operations director, said the chamber isn't sure whether it will be brought back.
Even without official estimates, signs of sports tourism's resurgence are tangible.
"The long standing locally run tournament, the Sterling Invite, is currently being planned," Barkley said. "Triple Crown, which is an out-of-the-area business, but a long-standing event, returned this year and has committed to the next five years."
Topping the list in 2019 was the Washington State Special Olympics, bringing 2,500 people from across the state who spent an estimated $1 million, according to the report. The 2020 annual winter games, scheduled just before the pandemic shut things down, included about 1,200 participants and their families and 700 volunteers. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing were canceled due to lack of snow that year, but alpine skiing at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort and indoor events — basketball, ice skating and cheerleading — went on as planned, making use of gyms across the Valley, the Town Toyota Center and Wenatchee Convention Center.
The games were canceled in 2021 and again this year, though it was a close call.
“We were planning for it,” said Caryl Andre, who helps organize the games and is recreation supervisor for Wenatchee City Parks. “It was on the books. We had the venues ready. Then the state made the call to cancel — about a month before it would have happened.”
At the time, COVID cases were surging.
“It was a safety issue. The population of folks involved have pretty severe medical difficulties and are more apt to get ill,” she said.
It will be back next year, though.
Back at the Chelan County PUD-owned ballfields at Walla Walla Point Park and Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park, where COVID canceled all tournaments in 2020, activity is picking up — by locals and visitors.
Typically, the ballfields are fully booked from the first week of April until Labor Day with softball tournament and league play, said PUD spokesperson Rachel Hansen. Soccer teams kick in after that, using the fields until November.
“Part of the attraction to Chelan County is free and heavily discounted use of Chelan PUD sports fields,” she said, a benefit aimed at “enhancing the quality of life in Chelan County.” Reservations are free except for tournament play. Tournament reservation fees are far below market at about $100 per field per weekend for nonprofits, about $300 per field per weekend for use by a for-profit organization, she said.
“In 2021, we saw fewer tournaments — less than half of the historical average. The tournaments tended to be smaller,” Hansen said. “In 2022, we expect to return to a full schedule, based on the reservations we’ve seen so far.”
The trends, though, aside from COVID, are changing, with increasing interest for soccer, lacrosse, volleyball and pickleball courts.
“Softball and baseball tournaments are trending downward the past few years,” she said. “Since the recent redo of the volleyball courts at Walla Walla Point Park and Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park, we are now scheduling tournaments.”
Other events that often bring outside participants, like bike rides and runs, have held steady, she said.
Barkley, of the chamber, said one of the challenges in bringing back outside tournaments — at least early on — is that local fields and facilities were restricted to community use first.
“Welcoming sports back will be a process and we are working on it in all aspects,” she said, which includes a close look at what amenities the Valley has to offer now and might in the future.
Andre, at the city parks, said the local use is definitely getting back into the swing of things, including youth baseball and soccer.
“Everyone is back doing their thing for sure,” she said.
Wenatchee Valley Sports Tourism Economic Impact
2019: $10.4 million
2018: $10 million
2016: $8.35 million
2012: $7.1 million
2009: $7 million
2008: $6.2 million
Figures provided from past reports by the Wenatchee Valley Sports Council. The estimates are based on attendance reported by sports organizers for visitors. In 2010, the industry formula was the average sports tourist spent $99 per day for hotels, meals and services.
Top 10 sports tourism spending events in 2019
- Washington State Special Olympics (March 1-3): $1,000,508
- U.S. Figure Skating National Showcase (July 31-Aug. 4): $949,051
- Apple Capital Swim Meet (May 31-June 2): $661,388
- Triple Crown Baseball (April 6-7): $610,810
- Sterling Invite Girls Softball (May 24-27): $417,633
- Lights Out Volleyball Tournament (Jan. 12-13): $331,116
- State Mountain Bike Championships (June 2): $314,097
- U.S. Figure Skating Pacific Coast Sectionals (Nov. 12-16): $303,691
- Steve Talbot Basketball Invite (Jan. 25-27): $291,938
- Wenatchee Marathon (April 20): $238,858