State Secretary of Health John Wiesman on June 10 approved the Chelan-Douglas Health District's application for Phase 1.5.
Here's what's allowed and the conditions that apply, effective immediately.
Recreation
Outdoor recreation involving five or fewer people outside your household, not including the instructor, with 6-foot distancing. This includes camping, beaches and exercise classes.
Gatherings
Allowed outdoors only, with five or fewer people outside your household per week.
Travel
Essential and limited non-essential travel for permissible activities under Phases 1 and 2.
Restaurants and taverns
Outdoor service at 50% capacity with tables at least 6 feet apart and table size limited to five people. Additional or new outdoor seating is allowed under those restrictions and with any required city permit.
Indoor service at 25% capacity with tables at least 6 feet apart and table size limited to five people. No bar seating is allowed.
Other businesses
- Remaining manufacturing.
- Additional construction phases.
- In-home/domestic services, such as nannies and housekeeping.
- Retail at 50% of building capacity, based on the fire marshal's limits, with physical distancing and other infection prevention measures.
- Real estate at 25% of building capacity, with indoor services limited to 30 minutes.
- Professional services and office-based businesses at 25% of building capacity, with indoor services limited to 30 minutes for customers.
- Telework is still strongly encouraged.
- Hair and nail salons and barbers at 25% of building capacity.
- Pet grooming at 25% of building capacity.
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce has a reopening toolkit for businesses available at its website, wenatchee.org.