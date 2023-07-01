NCW — Attention fruit lovers: A new breed of apple is on the way.

Researchers from Washington State University Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center hosted a field day May 24 and invited growers to see and try their newest apple variety at the WSU-TFREC Sunrise Research Farm in Rock Island and at a Stemilt Growers orchard in Quincy.

WA 64 Apples (copy) (copy)
These WA 64 apples were on display May 24. 
Dr. Katherine Evans (copy) (copy)
Dr. Katherine Evans from the Washington State University Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center talks to interested growers May 24 about the new WA 64 apple variety at an orchard in Quincy owned by Stemilt Growers.


