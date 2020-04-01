Sharp appointed as jail director
WENATCHEE — A chief with the Chelan County Regional Justice Center has been named to the jail's top job.
Chief Christopher Sharp will succeed interim director Bill Larson on April 1, the Chelan County Board of Commissioners announced March 18.
Sharp has worked at the jail for 20 years, beginning after he got out of the U.S. Air Force. He was promoted by Larson to chief in January 2019.
Sharp takes over as the jail is in the early stages of a few projects designed to increase security and prevent drug smuggling.
For Larson, retirement begins May 2. Until then, he'll remain with the jail to help with the leadership transition. He's acted as director since July 2018 following the resignation of the previous director, Curt Lutz.
Music Theatre of Wenatchee named Apple Blossom Grand Marshal
WENATCHEE — Music Theatre of Wenatchee was named Grand Marshall of the 2020 Apple Blossom Festival.
The announcement was made Feb. 8 after the cast performed a piece from “Mamma Mia” at the annual Apple Blossom Royalty Selection Pageant in Wenatchee High School's auditorium.
The nonprofit theater company has been putting on an Apple Blossom musical since 1961, according to a festival press release.
As the festival's Grand Marshal, members of the organization will ride in the Stemilt Growers Grand Parade on May 2 and will be honored at the All Service Club Luncheon on May 1.
Porter named Omak’s next school superintendent
OMAK — Michael Porter, currently Omak School District's assistant superintendent, will move to the superintendent's office in July.
The school board announced Feb. 27 that Porter had been selected for the job currently held by Erik Swanson, who is retiring in June after seven years in the district.
The decision followed several rounds of interviews. Porter and Jared Hoadley, assistant superintendent from the Mead School District, were the two finalists.
Porter, who spent 16 years in the classroom and 12 years in administration, has a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Oregon and a master's degree in professional development from Heritage College. He earned his superintendent certification from Washington State University. He arrived in Omak in 2013 as director of teaching and student learning, was named interim Omak Middle School principal in 2017 and assistant superintendent in 2018.
The district has not yet said what the process will be to fill the assistant superintendent job Porter currently holds.
Omak has about 1,600 students, with an additional 3,400 students online through Washington Virtual Academy.