King takes Port Townsend public works director job
WENATCHEE — Steve King, Wenatchee’s economic development director, will be the new public works director for the city of Port Townsend.
He starts March 23.
King, who grew up in Omak, has lived in Wenatchee since 1997 and worked for the city since 2002. He’s served in many capacities, including as city engineer, public works director for engineering and community development director.
King’s departure follows that of Executive Services Director Allison Williams, who accepted the position of Moses Lake city manager in December.
Mayor Frank Kuntz said he’ll be talking with department heads about what the economic development director position might look like going forward, and King should also be able to give input.
New councilwoman appointed for East Wenatchee
EAST WENATCHEE — Sasha Sleiman has been appointed to the East Wenatchee City Council position vacated by Jerrilea Crawford, who was elected mayor in November.
Sleiman, 32, ran for Eastmont School Board last year but was defeated by incumbent Cindy Wright.
Sleiman will be sworn in at the March 3 council meeting and serve the remainder of Crawford's term, which expires at the end of 2021.
Born and raised in East Wenatchee, Sleiman works in insurance verification for Confluence Health. She's a member of the Wenatchee Central Lions, Women's Service League and Sunnyslope Church.
Chelan seeks new city administrator
CHELAN — With a change in mayor will come a new city administrator for Chelan.
The city has contracted with Issaquah-based recruitment agency Prothman to find a replacement for Mike Jackson, who left in December after serving three years.
Jackson is now serving as interim city administrator in Sheridan, Wyoming, having also been hired through Prothman. His departure came after Chelan voters on Nov. 5 elected Bob Goedde, who previously served two terms as mayor, to replace Mayor Mike Cooney.
Wade Farris, former city administrator for Othello and Gig Harbor, has filled the Chelan job in the interim.
New Leavenworth mayor lets city administrator go
LEAVENWORTH — Differences in opinion over managing finances led new Mayor Carl Florea to terminate City Administrator Joel Walinski, who's held the position since 2010.
Florea said he met with Walinski about the decision in December. He said it wasn't personal, but he felt it was time for a change and wanted to get the city focused on affordable housing.
Leavenworth has contracted with Issaquah-based recruitment agency Prothman to find a new city administrator.
Florea said it could take a few months to hire a replacement for Walinski, who is leaving at the end of February. He said he'll likely rely on himself and other staff rather than hiring an interim city administrator.
Voters elected Florea Nov. 5 to replace Mayor Cheri Farivar, who did not seek a third term. Florea helped establish Upper Valley MEND, a nonprofit human-services organization, and its SHARE Community Land Trust.
Chamber names finalists for business, nonprofit of the year
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce has selected three finalists for its two major awards.
The finalists for Business of the Year:
- Jeffers, Danielson Sonn & Aylward law firm
- Tumbleweed Shop & Studio
- McGlinn's Public House
The finalists for Nonprofit of the Year:
- Chelan-Douglas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates)
- Serve Wenatchee Valley
- The Wellness Place
The winners will be announced at the chamber's annual banquet on March 5.
Last year's awards went to Cashmere Valley Bank and Chelan-Douglas Volunteer Services.
Steele named Washington STEM Legislator of the Year
OLYMPIA — State Rep. Mike Steele has received a Legislator of the Year Award from Washington STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).
Steele, R-Chelan, represents the 12th Legislative District, which covers Chelan, Douglas and parts of Grant and Okanogan counties. He serves on the House education, appropriations and capital budget committees.
Burgess, Hix named to state rec board
OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed two North Central Washington leaders to the state Recreation and Conservation Funding Board.
Named to the board are:
- Wenatchee resident Shiloh Burgess, executive director of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.
- Okanogan resident Henry Hix, chief of natural resource enforcement for the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.
- Seattle resident Kathryn Gardow. Inslee reappointed Gardow for a second term.
Musick appointed to NCESD board
WENATCHEE — Michael Musick, one of three finalists interviewed for the Wenatchee superintendent post last year, has been appointed as the seventh member of the North Central Educational Service District Board.
Musick, who moved to Leavenworth last fall, fills Position 2 on the board, representing Cascade, Cashmere, Entiat, Lake Chelan, Manson and Stehekin school districts. The post previously was held by Audrey Bessonette who stepped down in August. Board members are elected by the 29 school boards served by the ESD.
Currently listed as owner of Cascade Educational Services, Musick previously served as the superintendent of the Lake Oswego School District in Oregon.
The other six board members are Harlan Warner of Conconully, Ed Daling of Waterville, Larry MacGuffie of Ephrata, Mary Kunkle of Moses Lake, Marcia Henkle of East Wenatchee and Susan Albert of Wenatchee.
Orondo School Board selects Davila to fill vacant seat
ORONDO — Armando "Mondo" Davila has been selected to replace long-time board member Tim Meyers on the Orondo School Board.
He took the oath of office at the Feb. 19 board meeting.
Davila was the only person to apply for the at-large post that opened in November when Meyers stepped down, Superintendent Ismael Vivanco said.
A 2007 graduate of Waterville High School, Davila has a bachelor's degree in Spanish from Central Washington University. He is listed as Waterville Drug-Free Community Coalition Coordinator and an adviser for Waterville High School's Breaking Addictive and Destructive Decisions club. He also has served as a youth coach.
Meyers ran unopposed for re-election to the Position 3 spot in November, but had to step down because he is moving out of the district. He had served for 15 years.
The other current board members include Board President Jan Merriman (Position 2), Jennifer Foreman (Position 5), Chelsie Miller (Position 1) and Hannah Poush (Position 4). Poush was first appointed in June and then elected in November to the seat previously held by Grant Daniel, who decided not to seek re-election to the post. He had served for 28 years.