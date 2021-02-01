Chelan County Commissioner England signs off after 12 years
CHELAN — After 12 years, Chelan County Commissioner Doug England will get to enjoy retirement.
England signed off as a commissioner on Tuesday after a meeting on short-term rentals, handing off the position of chair to Commissioner Bob Bugert. Bugert and Commissioner Kevin Overbay thanked England for his years of service.
With England's retirement there are no more orchardists or agricultural industry employees on the Chelan County Commission. Overbay worked for the Washington State Patrol, Bugert for the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust and on the Salmon Recovery Funding Board and incoming Commissioner Tiffany Gering for the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce.
Parkside mental health hires new director from other local agency
WENATCHEE — Mental health centers in the Wenatchee Valley are experiencing a changing of the guard among their top leadership.
Caroll Opel is the new administrator at Parkside American Behavioral Health as of Jan. 4. Opel is the former director at Catholic Charities.
Deb Dettmann is now the interim director at Catholic Charities. She doesn't know when Catholic Charities plans to permanently fill the director position.
Opel started as director of Catholic Charities on Sept. 3, 2019. Opel said she decided on the change because she was interested in focusing on inpatient care. Catholic Charities is more focused on crisis intervention and outpatient treatment.
Inpatient care is when someone stays at a place to receive treatment. Outpatient care is when someone lives their normal life, but has appointments to receive treatment.
American Behavioral Health Systems (ABHS) sought Opel out as its new director in Wenatchee because of her background and involvement in the local community, said Tony Prentice, ABHS operating officer.