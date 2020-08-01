Bumgarner named Wenatchee schools' new finance director
WENATCHEE — Janette Bumgarner has been hired as the Wenatchee School District's executive director of business and finance.
She starts Aug. 17.
Bumgarner replaces Larry Mayfield, who retired June 30 after serving two years in Wenatchee, the culmination of a 25-year career working in school business offices. He joined the district in 2018, filling the opening left by Les Vandervort, who retired after 16 years in the position.
Mayfield started just after the state Legislature changed the basic education funding formula — known as the McCleary fix — creating havoc for school budget writers. One of the biggest challenges at the time was advising the district's school board members on how to narrow a projected $5 million budget gap.
Bumgarner faces a whole new challenge, this one stemming from funding consequences related to the COVID-19 pandemic that required shifting instruction models and not-yet fully identified economic impacts in state revenue.
Bumgarner, who grew up in Peshastin and graduated from Cascade High School and Wenatchee Valley College at the same time, went on to earn her bachelor's degree in accounting and business administration from Northwest Nazarene University and later a Master of Business Administration from Western Governors University.
She most recently worked as Othello School District's executive director of business. Before Othello, she worked for the North Central Educational Service District, serving as an external business manager for Brewster, Okanogan and Nespelem schools.
The job, which comes with a salary of $157,743, requires creating and overseeing the district's $118 million budget, which includes the general, debt service, capital projects and transportation funds, and running the business and finance office. The post reports directly to Gordon.