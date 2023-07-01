The RiverCom Administrative Board recently announced Doug Jones as the new executive director. He previously was the director of security services and emergency preparedness at Confluence Health for seven years. Jones served in the Wenatchee Police Department and retired with the rank of captain after 25 years. He also retired as a lieutenant colonel from the U.S Army Reserve after 30 years. He has a bachelor's degree in law and justice, and graduated from the FBI National Academy and the United States Army Command and General Staff College. Jones will begin his duties in June.
The Northwest Public Power Association awarded Ann Congdon, former commissioner for the Chelan County PUD, with the Life Member Award for her contributions to public power. Congdon's contributions include reducing the utility's debt by hundreds of millions of dollars and reinforcing the need for active community engagement.
Susan M. Horton, the president and CEO of Wheatland Bank, was recently named as one of the members of the FDIC’s Advisory Committee. The committee shares input on bank policy and regulatory matters.
GLP Personal Injury Attorneys announced Christopher Brester as partner at the Wenatchee office. He has represented victims of personal injury for 20 years. Brester also serves on the board of directors for the Chelan-Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services.
Link Transit recently announced Nick Covey as its new chief executive officer. He will start in this new role July 1. Covey will be the fourth CEO in the 31 years of Link Transit history, according to a release. He’s worked there for 29 years as a finance manager and, more recently, as chief of staff. Covey is a graduate of Wenatchee High School and Central Washington University. He has also served on the board and as president for the Washington State Transit Insurance Pool for 19 years and Columbia Valley Community Health for 20 years.
Firefighters recently completed this year’s Wenatchee Valley Fire Department’s Volunteer Fire Academy representing Wenatchee Valley Fire, Chelan County Fire District 8, Entiat, Chelan Fire and Rescue and Douglas County Fire District 1. Here’s who was recognized:
Wenatchee Valley Fire Department
Hunter Wruth Joel Swenson
Emmanuel Garcia
Kolt Thompson
Grace DeBusschere Vand
Marisol Woodward
Chelan County Fire District 8
Geoffrey Yates
Chelan Fire and Rescue
Konnar Stevens
Ben Barnes
Miko Gordon
Douglas County Fire District 1
David Larson
George-Marie Glover
Skyler Silsby
Firefighters were recently awarded at the banquet and awards ceremony for the Washington State Fire Fighters' Association. Keith Wright, member of Wenatchee Valley Fire Department, was given the Support Award. Brian Oberweiser, firefighter with Douglas County Fire District 1, was presented with the Firefighter of the Year award. The Ferry and Okanogan fire departments received the Firehouse Award for their commitment to the citizens they serve.
New jobs, new faces
Biosports welcomed Jeremy Miller as a new physical therapist. Miller earned his bachelor’s degree in clinical physiology from Central Washington University and his doctorate of physical therapy from Northern Arizona University.
Danica Ready recently joined the North Cascades Bank board of directors. She serves as the executive director of Methow Housing Trust and has experience in nonprofit development and administration, conservation biology, environmental education and community development. Ready has a bachelor’s degree in geology from Whitman College and a master’s degree in biology from the University of Washington.
Cascade School District announced Brenda Grabski as the new business and finance director. Grabski has 20 years of experience in the high school classroom and as a career and technical education teacher. She has a master’s in business administration and an accounting degree.
D.A. Davidson & Co. welcomes Karlee Stanford as a financial adviser and CFP. Stanford earned a degree in economics and business specializing in finance from Central Washington University.
