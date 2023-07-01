Randy Smith Ann Congdon Garry Arseneault_sm.jpg

From left: current and former Chelan County PUD commissioners Randy Smith, Ann Congdon and Garry Arseneault.

 Provided photo/Chelan County PUD

Congrats

unnamed.jpeg

Doug Jones

The RiverCom Administrative Board recently announced Doug Jones as the new executive director. He previously was the director of security services and emergency preparedness at Confluence Health for seven years. Jones served in the Wenatchee Police Department and retired with the rank of captain after 25 years. He also retired as a lieutenant colonel from the U.S Army Reserve after 30 years. He has a bachelor's degree in law and justice, and graduated from the FBI National Academy and the United States Army Command and General Staff College. Jones will begin his duties in June.

64764cd275c15.photo_optional-jpg (3).jpg

Susan M. Horton

Wheatland Bank president, CEO
image002 (1).jpg

Christopher Brester

GLP Personal Injury Attorneys partner
NICK COVEY.jpg

Nick Covey

Link Transit CEO
Jeremy (1).jpg

Jeremy Miller

Biosports physical therapist
Headshot.jpg

Danica Ready

North Cascades Bank board member
unnamed (2).jpg

Brenda Grabski

Cascade School District business and finance director
Karlee Stanford

Karlee Stanford

Financial advisor and CFP


