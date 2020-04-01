New jobs, new faces
The following members recently joined the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council Board of Directors: Linda Herald, Wenatchee City Council; Riva Morgan, Wenatchee Valley College; Mario Reyes, Wenatchee Valley College; and Alicia Adams, Columbia Valley Community Health. Geisha Killgore was also hired as the AmeriCorps and RSVP program director.
Chelan Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services welcomes five new members to its board: Matthew Hitchcock, JDSA Law; Jarquita Williams, Northwest Justice Project; Anna Kornish, GLP Attorneys; Sarah Deenik, Chelan and Douglas Regional Port Authority; and Megan Kappler, Columbia Valley Community Health. Rosie Gudiño has also joined the staff as housing justice and outreach coordinator.
Augustedge has added four new hires at its Quincy branch: Amanda Shuch, staff accountant; Katie Graffe, staff accountant; Janelle Manthy, staff accountant; and Anel Ramirez, office manager.
Homchick, Smith & Associates PLLC in Wenatchee has announced the addition of Scott Petersen, CPA, Brad VanderVelde, CPA, and Brenda Avalos, accountant, to the firm.
Staying on top
David Solomon of Solomon Financial Group recently attended an Advanced Tax Planning Seminar in Scottsdale, Arizona, taught by Ed Slott. Solomon learned in-depth planning strategies relating to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the recently passed Secure Act.
Kris Loomis and Bradi Dahmen, Wealth Care Specialists with CNC Financial Group, attended the Avantax Wealth Management WIN meeting, held Jan. 16-17 in Dallas. Loomis and Dahmen attended workshops on topics that included issues faced by divorcees and widows, as well as global economies and strategies for mitigating risk.
John P. Simmons, CPA/CVA with Homchick Smith & Associates PLLC, successfully completed the certification process with the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (NACVA) to earn the Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA) designation. To become accredited by NACVA, the candidate is required to successfully complete an intensive training and testing process. Those who have earned the CVA credential must be recertified every three years to maintain their credential.
Kettlebell Lady Leanne Wylet recently completed her Silver Sneakers Be Fit Group Instructor and American Council on Exercises recertification courses for 2020 with an emphasis on efficiency of movement for safe exercise programming.
Congrats
Carol Pace, Tracy Maynard and Allison Clerc of The Tutor Doctor NCW were recently nominated for the company’s international Tutor of the Year competition. Nominations were made by parents of tutored students.
Jessup Real Estate recently announced awards for its employees by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. NormaJean Jessup was named to the President’s Circle, and Harlee Cooper, Peggy Lord and Wendy Jones earned Honor Society status.
The John L. Scott Awards were recently announced and the following local real estate brokers were recognized for their production in 2019: Tracy Franklin, President’s Elite; Karie Rolen, President’s Gold; Adam Franklin, President’s Gold; Chantel Nelson, President’s Award; Eric Russell, Emerald Award; Nicole Begin, Emerald Award; Susan Kim, Emerald Award; Lisa Deaver, Emerald Award.
UPS announced the names of local drivers have been inducted into the worldwide Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. Drivers are listed by hometown and then UPS center: Scott Adamek, East Wenatchee, Seattle; Kevin Amarel, Wenatchee, Wenatchee; Tony Blunk, Riverside, Omak; James Cochran Jr., Okanogan, Omak; Joseph Greenwood, Waterville, Wenatchee.
Commissioner Leslie McNamara at Three Rivers Hospital will be recognized for her participation in the Washington State Hospital Association’s (WSHA) Health Care Governance Education program at the WSHA Health Care Governance awards dinner on May 13. McNamara has spent the past year increasing her understanding of hospital governance and ability to enhance board effectiveness.
Avamere at Wenatchee has been selected as one of 2020’s Best of Assisted Living by SeniorAdvisor.com for the second consecutive year. Awardees must have maintained an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars while receiving five or more new reviews between Nov. 17, 2018 and Oct. 18, 2019.
— Cala Flamond, Business World staff
Email your business news to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com.