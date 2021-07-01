New faces, new jobs
Washington Winegrowers Association recently re-elected three of its board members to new three-year terms.
- Becca De Kleine, Four Feathers Wine Estates, Prosser
- Scott Williams, Kiona Vineyards & Winery, Benton City
- Shane Collins, Rocky Pond Winery, Chelan
The board also has set its officers with Collins re-elected as board chairman; Dustin Tobin of Prosser, Vineyard Manager at Precept Wine Brands, re-elected vice chair; and Jeff Andrews of Coyote Canyon Vineyards in Prosser re-elected secretary/treasurer. Officers serve one-year terms.
Mid-Valley Hospital & Clinic has hired Winnie R. Adams as chief nursing officer (CNO). Adams comes to Mid-Valley after previously serving as director of nursing at Tri-Cities Community Health, a federally qualified health center. Her supervisory role encompassed eight healthcare clinics in three cities. She was responsible for clinical, operational and financial leadership for nursing, as well as laboratory and radiology services.
Biosports has added Sabrina Tomasi Lloyd, P.T.A., to the the team. Lloyd grew up in northeastern Italy and obtained a bachelor’s degree in biotechnology from Verona. She moved to the states in 2014 and graduated from Whatcom Community College in 2020 with a physical therapist assistant degree.
Corinne Wei, ARNP, of Valley Laser and Skin PLLC recently acquired the practice of Valley Plastic Surgery, previously owned by Kenneth Jones, M.D. Wei will be continuing all non-surgical services such as Coolsculpting Botox and fillers and will be bringing back laser hair and tattoo removal.
Christal Eshelman has been appointed as regional manager of Integrated Managed Care in North Central Washington for Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW). Eshelman will help CHPW to better support the whole health and well-being of the community by overseeing integrated physical, behavioral health, and community-based services. Her job will help connect people in Chelan County with physical and social health services.
Congrats
Northwestern Mutual's Wenatchee Office Manager Jennifer Dahlstrom, registered associate financial representative, recently celebrated her 25th anniversary with the Wenatchee district network office. During her tenure, she has assisted in the recruitment and onboarding of more than 20 financial advisers, helped place $2.5 billion of client life insurance coverage and assisted in the management of $250 million in client assets under management.
The Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Central Washington University in the 2020 Mark of Excellence Awards. Winners are chosen first at a regional level and first-place winners will compete at the national level among other regional MOE winners. National winners will be notified in the late spring and recognized at SPJ’s national conference.
- Sports Writing (Large) 10,000+ Students: Finalist: Student athlete forms social justice group - by Rey Green, Central Washington University
- Best All-Around Student Newspaper (Large) 10,000+ Students: Winner: The Observer - by Staff, Central Washington University
- Best Student Magazine: Winner: PULSE magazine - by Maddy Wilson, Sara Roach, Kassandra Eller, Spencer Clifton, Central Washington University
- Breaking News Photography: Finalist: Protesters continue to rally in Ellensburg, despite fears of violence - by Nicholas Tucker, Mitchell Roland, Central Washington University
- Editorial Cartooning: Finalist: The Observer editorial cartoons - by Tiffany Tablang, Central Washington University
- Best Use of Multimedia: Finalist: From football player to father: One student’s journey to success - by Maddy Wilson, Zahn Schultz, Krista Kok, Helen Nguyen, Central Washington University
- Best Affiliated Web Site: Winner: PULSE magazine - by Maddy Wilson, Joanna Santana, Zahn Schultz, Taylor Johnson, Central Washington University; Finalist: The Observer - by Staff, Central Washington University
Edward Jones financial adviser Doug Sklar was recently invited to attend the Edward Jones Managing Partner’s Conference, which honors the top 400 of the firm’s more than 19,000 financial advisers.
Edward Jones has been named one of the 2021 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE Magazine for the 22nd time. They took the number 20 spot on the list. The Omak and Okanogan financial advisers are Douglas Sklar, Cheryl Mamiya and Jose Hernandez.
Cordell, Neher & Company has announced the retirement of Tamara Dezellem from the firm. Dezellem joined Cordell, Neher & Company in 2003 and serves as a CPA and manager. Her last day will be June 15 and the company invites the public to participate in a retirement drive-by parade 3 to 4 p.m. at 175 East Penny Road in Wenatchee.
Dr. Ed Womack of Cascade Veterinary Clinics announced his upcoming retirement from veterinary medicine after 31 years of service to the community. He will work on a reduced scheduled through the remainder of the year, with an official retirement date in late December.
Jim Mayer, FIC, VIP, a financial representative with Thrivent in East Wenatchee, is one of only 57 financial professionals nationwide to receive the 2020 Voice in Philanthropy (VIP) Award from Thrivent Charitable Impact & Investing. Mayer was given the award in honor of his exemplary service. The selection is based on charitable gifts made by Mayer’s clients through Thrivent Charitable in 2020.
Chelan County PUD has been recognized by the National Association of Fleet Administrators (NAFA) for the fifth consecutive year. Chelan PUD was ranked 75th in the top 100 fleets in the Americas out of more than 38,000 public fleets. Judges select the winners based on 12 criteria, including accountability, use of technology, team collaboration, creativity in addressing challenges and a high-trust culture.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Email your business news to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com