Congrats
Grant County Fire District 3 was recently awarded the Management Excellence Award by the Washington Fire Commissioners Association. The district covers 503 square miles in the Quincy area. Don Fortier is the fire chief.
Jeff Wilson of Heritage Memorial Chapel was a finalist for National Funeral Director of the Year award by American Funeral Director. He was one of three runners-up for the award.
Justin Weigel of the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office has been promoted to sergeant. Weigel has been with the sheriff’s office since August 2012. He previously worked for the Colville Tribal Police.
New jobs, new faces
Peoples Bank has hired Lorena Urrutia as a mortgage loan representative at the bank’s Wenatchee Financial Center. Lorena brings deep sales and customer relations experience from her 25-year career in the insurance industry. Urrutia is a member of the Wenatchee Confluence Rotary, National Association of Professional Mortgage Women and Women’s Service League of NCW. She served as vice president of the NCW Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and president of the Women’s Service League of NCW.
CliftonLarsonAllen has welcomed two new hires to its BizOps team. Rachel Schoessler joins with over 20 years in the accounting/bookkeeping field. Adrienne Haley came from agricultural industry, where she worked as an operations accountant for eight years. Prior to that, she had worked in various different bookkeeping and accounting positions with 13 years of overall experience.
