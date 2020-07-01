Congrats
Cordell, Neher & Company has announced the promotion of Joe Violette to supervisor. Violette has worked for the firm as a senior accountant for the past two years. Violette is a tax specialist who prepares business and individual taxes, with a focus on S-corp and partnership taxation. With eight years of industry experience, Violette prepares and reviews complex returns for the firm.
Five local Wenatchee-area Banner Bank employees have been selected to receive the Banner’s Best award. This award represents the highest level of recognition within the company. The recipients include:
- Brette Sangster, vice president, residential loan officer
- Cori Bautista, assistant vice president, residential loan officer
- Cameron Bailes, senior personal banker, Wenatchee branch
- Monica Simmons, residential loan officer
- Morgan Kingrey, vice president, Wenatchee branch manager
Okanogan Transportation & Nutrition recently received a $6,250 grant from Delta Dental of Washington and its Arcora Foundation to help provide food and essential services to families, seniors and vulnerable populations in Central, Eastern and Western Washington. The grant helps to provide food relief, meal delivery programs and other essential services.
The Manson School District Board of Directors announced the 2020 Blue and White Excellence Awards winners at its April board meeting. Award recipients were high school teachers Steve Nygreen and Kate Sorenson, elementary teacher Cassie Williams and elementary classified employee Maria Zaragoza.
New jobs, new faces
Becca Freimuth joined PetHub Inc. as director of marketing May 1. Freimuth is responsible for planning and executing all marketing strategies and overseeing day-to-day marketing activities to support PetHub’s mission of getting lost pets home faster through its modern pet identification tools and lost pet recovery services.
Monika Christensen has been elected to a two-year term as president of the Wenatchee Education Association (WenEA), succeeding outgoing president Kris Cameron. Christensen has been a teacher in the Wenatchee School District for 22 years. Other recently elected members include Secretary Leah Fox and Middle School Representative Jenaia Johnson.
Premier One Properties has welcomed Paul and Linda Bondo to its team of real estate brokers. Linda is a managing broker and Paul is a member of the Commercial Broker Association. Paul and Linda have a combined 25 years of experience in the real estate business.
Chelan County PUD Commissioner Garry Arseneault was elected to serve as secretary of Washington Public Utility Districts Association for 2020-2021. Former president, Chelan County PUD Commissioner Randy Smith will serve as past-president. Arseneault has served on the Chelan County PUD commission since 2015 and currently serves as the board’s president. Arseneault’s professional background includes 36 years in investment, banking, and municipal finance; selling his investment firm in 2013. He has been involved in business startups and retains a position as partner in a software venture. He is an active community leader, having served on the Wenatchee Rotary board, the YMCA board and as an NSP Ski Patrol volunteer.
DECCO US Post-Harvest Inc., the postharvest Division of United Phosphorus Limited, has announced the addition of Steven Reynolds to the organization as field technician. Reynolds brings more than 26 years of pome industry knowledge with him from previous positions with packers in the Wenatchee area. As a Decco field technician, he will be supporting fruit packing facilities with their postharvest needs.
