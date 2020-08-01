New jobs, new faces
The North Central Educational Service District has hired Luisa Hernandez as a Family Resource Coordinator. Hernandez graduated from Central Washington University with a degree in Social Services and has experience working in both school districts and non-profit organizations. She will assist families with coordinating early intervention services for their child and other resources as identified in the Individual Family Service Plan.
Mt. Stuart Physical Therapy has added a new physical therapist, Jenna Neff-Jacques, PT, DPT, OCS. She received her undergraduate degree at University of Nevada Las Vegas, where she also was a collegiate swimmer and diver. She received her DPT (doctorate of physical therapy) from Regis University, in Denver, Colorado. She also obtained her Orthopaedic Certified Specialist qualification. She has also had advanced training in balance and vestibular disorders, post-concussion syndrome, movement assessment and addressing spinal disorders.
Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz has named Katy Taylor as the chief operating officer of the state Department of Natural Resources. Taylor joins the DNR from Alaska Airlines where she served as director of employee engagement programs. She will lead the DNR’s operations including managing public lands, wildfire prevention, economic development and preparing for earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz has named Allen Lebovitz as the wildland fire liaison for the state Department of Natural Resources. Lebovitz previously worked for the agency as an aquatic habitat restoration manager. His other experience includes work as a forester and ecologist in the private and nonprofit sectors a well as running his own timber and logging company.
Staying on Top
Daniel Dunagan, who joined RH2 Engineering in 2019, has passed the state examination to become a professional mechanical engineer. Dunagan brings to the company experience working in the combustion industry as a mechanical/chemical engineer.
Congrats
Four local legislators were recently named as Guardians of Small Business winners by the National Federation of Independent Business:
- Brad Hawkins of East Wenatchee
- Keith Goehner of Dryden
- Joel Kretz of Wauconda
- Mike Steele of Chelan
The NFIB Washington tallied votes taken on issues vital to small-business survival. Following the 2019-2020 session, lawmakers were graded on votes taken on 11 issues, nine of which were voted on in both chambers. A brief description of the 11 issues and each legislator’s vote on them can be found in the NFIB Voting Record.
Russell J. Speidel has been named in Washington Super Lawyers, 2020 edition, as one of the top attorneys in Washington. Just 5% of the lawyers in the state are selected as Super Lawyers. Speidel has been named to the list every year since 2007.
