Staying on top
Malachi Salcido, CEO of the Salcido Group, attended the Northwest & Intermountain Power Procedures Coalition conference, Sept. 11-13, at Alderbrook Resort in Union.
The NIPPC represents competitive electricity market participants in the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain region. The membership includes independent power procedures and developers, electricity service suppliers, transmission companies, marketers, storage providers and others.
The Wenatchee-based Salcido Group includes The Salcido Connection, which designs and installs building systems, and Salcido Enterprises LLC, which offers expertise in high-tech site development, mechanical/electrical engineering and manufacturing, facilities management and cryptocurrency to high-power data centers.
Jake Lodato of Malaga recently received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, the highest honor extended by the Federal Aviation Administration, for serving more than 50 years in safe civil and military piloting experience. Lodato is a flight instructor and chief pilot at Spirit of Wenatchee, the nonprofit that built a replica of the Miss Veedol, the plane that Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon flew nonstop across the Pacific Ocean in 1931. Lodato’s first solo flight was in 1966.
Numerica Credit Union recently promoted Ben Richardson to chief financial officer. Previously he was senior vice president of finance and had been acting CFO since 2021, taking over for Rob Stephens. A certified public accountant, Richardson graduated from Ohio State University with a finance degree and MBA. Spokane Valley-based Numerica Credit Union has branches in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
Cordell, Neher & Company has promoted CPA Kyle Meissner from manager to member in the Wenatchee-based tax, accounting and wealth management firm. He joined Cordell, Neher in 2018.
Juan Ibarra is taking over the Edward Jones branch office at 1737 N. Wenatchee Ave., Suite D, Wenatchee. He will work with Brenda Hauber, senior branch office administrator. Ibarra has 15 years of experience in the financial services industry.
— Jenni Rodas, World staff
Newsroom Assistant
