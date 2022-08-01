CNC Financial Group LLC was named the top producing affiliate of Avantax Wealth Management, out of 3,000 affiliates only a handful are awarded and invited to the Avantax Elite Summit event, that recently took place earlier this month. The event recognizes firms for their extraordinary client service and business achievements.
12th District State Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, was awarded the Guardian of Small Business Award for the 2021-22 session of the Washington State Legislature.
Edward Jones financial adviser Kim Dunbar-Wall received the Ted Jones Prospecting award for achieving high levels of success early in her career. She was one of 775 financial advisors to receive the award. Her office is located at 410 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan.
Lake Chelan Schools District Business manager Bo Charlton was selected to attend the Association of School Business Officials international conference in Portland Ore., in September. Charlton was one of the twenty winners chosen, the scholarship goes to those in leadership positions with less than five years of experience in school business.
Wenatchee accounting firm Homchick, Smith & Associates PLLC announces the following promotions: Tristin Tingey and Bergen Lane, CPA to senior, and Tyler McGee, CPA to director.
New jobs, new faces
The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation made new additions to the board of directors, Jennifer Babcock and Danielle Marchant, bringing the total to 23 board members. Board members serve a three-year term, and are required to serve on a committee and play an active role in the organization.
The Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center welcomes Bridgett Barker and Jennifer Riley, as the new Resolution Specialists with the Eviction Resolution Pilot Program. Barker and Riley will offer opportunities for tenants and landlords to connect to resources and conflict resolution services. Barker offers her experience in administrative support and record keeping, Riley shares her skills as a certified mediator. The Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center has found success with the ERPP as a method for helping landlords and tenants resolve nonpayment of rent causes under RCW 59.18.660.
The Wenatchee Apple Commission welcomes Jennifer Strong as the new communications specialist. Strong has expertise in marketing and communications, culinary arts, developing creative content and creative writing. She graduated from Purdue University in 2011 with a bachelor's degree in marketing and communications and minors in English and organizational leadership and supervision. She then began a two-year culinary education at LeCordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts.
