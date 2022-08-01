Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Congrats

CNC Financial Group LLC was named the top producing affiliate of Avantax Wealth Management, out of 3,000 affiliates only a handful are awarded and invited to the Avantax Elite Summit event, that recently took place earlier this month. The event recognizes firms for their extraordinary client service and business achievements.

Sen. Brad Hawkins

Sen. Brad Hawkins

R-12th District
Kim Dunbar-Wall.png

Kim Dunbar-Wall
Bo Charlton

Bo Charlton
People, Places

From left: Tyler McGee, Bergen Lane and Tristin Tingey
Danielle Marchant.jpg

Danielle Marchant
Jennifer Babcock.jpg

Jennifer Babcock
Jennie Strong

Jennifer Strong, Communications Specialist


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?