Key Methods was recently named one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. MSP’s that qualify must passs through a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks the applicants by their financial performance, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.
Mia Fehl is now part of the ownership team at München Haus Bavarian Grill and Beer Garden in Leavenworth. Owners Pamela and Oliver Brulotte said they have changed the leadership of the business operations team to include a board of directors, and have gifted part ownership to Fehl, a long-time manager. The changes provide new management roles and deeper community ties, they said in a press release. München Haus was founded in 2001 by the Brulottes, starting as a kettle corn stand.
CMI Orchards recently promoted the following employees.
Robb Myer, formerly director of sales, now vice president of business development
George Harter, formerly vice president of marketing, now vice president of special projects
Rochelle Bohm, formerly brand manager, now vice president of marketing
Danelle Huber, formerly marketing specialist, now senior marketing manager
CMI Orchards in Wenatchee is one of Washington’s largest growers, shippers and packers of apples, pears, cherries, apricots and organics. The company delivers fruit across the U.S. and exports to more than 60 countries worldwide.
Eada Talal Al-Soodani was recently selected to serve as a Nonprofit Association of Washington Equity Ambassador for the Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center. Equity ambassadors assist in connecting with people across Washington state, increasing the visibility of the nonprofit sector, identify unmet needs, enhance program relevance and extend the reach of programming in underserved communities.
New jobs, new faces
NCW Libraries has hired Summer Hayes, Alicia Gomori and Amanda Lawson as district managers.
Hayes is the associate director of programs and resources, overseeing programs, services, collections, including the mail order library, Latinx outreach and STEM.
Gomori is the associate director of community libraries, providing support and direction to the district’s 30 branches in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties.
Lawson is the facilities manager, a new position. She will lead the library district’s $10 million facility improvement plan over the next several years.
Wenatchee Valley Dispute Center recently welcomed Anwen Cook, Brett McDonald, Israel Garcia-Lopez and Leslie Robinson to its board of directors.
Cook is the director of data and technology at the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council.
McDonald is owner of the Dragonfly Teams and Leadership Development. He holds a doctorate degree in business administration and a master’s degree in counseling psychology.
Garcia-Sanchez is the operations and instructional assistant at Pinnacles Prep charter school in Wenatchee.
Robinson is the risk management director for Confluence Health. She has volunteered for multiple organizations and values positive conflict resolution.
