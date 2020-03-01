New jobs, new faces
Aimee Tibbits and Cynthia Lopez have joined the Wenatchee branch of North Meridian Title & Escrow. Tibbits is an escrow officer with 15 years of experience. Lopez is a bilingual escrow assistant with a banking background.
The Chelan Valley Housing Trust Board of Directors recently appointed Mike Cooney as the the nonprofit organization's new executive director. He has lived in Chelan for 16 years and during that time has served as mayor and as a member of the city council.
Congrats
Chelan PUD Commissioner Dennis Bolz recently received the state PUD association’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Washington PUD Association.
Peoples Bank has announced the promotion of Michael Machado and Everett Lamers, two commercial lenders in the bank’s Wenatchee Financial Center. Machado was promoted to senior vice president and commercial market leader. He has almost 20 years of commercial banking experience, most recently as vice president and commercial banking officer for the bank’s Wenatchee Financial Center. Lamers was promoted to commercial banking officer. He joined People’s Bank in 2014 and most recently served as a senior commercial credit analyst.
Jorden Jessup of BHHS Jessup Real Estate was recently awarded Rookie of the Year for 2019 from North Central Washington Association of Realtors.
Office manager Cheryl Dawes of BHHS Jessup Real Estate was recently awarded Support Staff of the Year for 2019 from the North Central Washington Association of Realtors.
U.S. News & World Report recently announced that Colonial Vista Post-Acute & Rehabilitation Center in Wenatchee has earned the designation of “Best Nursing Home” in its annual Best Nursing Homes for 2019-20 report.
Staying on Top
Charlie Miracle, a manager at Cordell, Neher & Co., recently returned from Digital CPA, a four-day training conference in Bellevue that teaches attendees best practices on topics such as client relationships, staffing project management and more.
Gaylen Willett of Gaylen Willett Insurance in Chelan was recently awarded Premier Elite Status for superior customer service and knowledge of Medicare-related products by United Health Care/AARP.
Teacher Molly Ravits recently earned her National Board Certification. Cascade School District (CSD) was honored this school year as a National Board Accomplished District, with the highest percentage of National Board Certified Teachers in Eastern Washington.
Four teachers in the Wenatchee School District have earned National Board Certification. In 2019, the Wenatchee School District was recognized for having 20% of its teaching staff having earned National Board Certification. The most recently nationally certified teachers are: Patrick Loftus, Wenatchee High School; Katie Charles, Lincoln Elementary; Jennifer Devereaux, WestSide High School; and Dan Myers, Orchard Middle School. Achieving national board certification is a rigorous and time-intensive process. It takes about 300 to 400 hours to complete.
