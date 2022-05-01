Congrats
Jessi Mendoza has been promoted to business banking relationship officer III with Numerica Credit Union. With this promotion, he will help small businesses with their lending needs and take on larger credit requests throughout the Wenatchee Valley. Mendoza has been with Numerica for more than a decade, previously as business banking relationship officer I.
Financial adviser Douglas Sklar of Edward Jones Omak recently qualified for the firm’s Managing Partner’s Conference which celebrates the contributions and achievements of the top 400 financial advisers in the organization. The two-day conference, held in Scottsdale, Arizona, April 26-27, provided an opportunity to interact with and learn from firm leaders to talk about topics and best practices for serving clients.
Papé Material Handling has been named a Deal of Distinction for 2021 by lift truck manufacturer Hyster. This award is given annually based on business practice and performance criteria. Papé Material Handling’s Wenatchee location is at 3500 Highway 97A, Wenatchee.
Lake Chelan HomeWatch has earned accredited member status from the National Home Watch Association for the ninth year. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay has been appointed to the executive committee of the Washington Counties Risk Pool (WCRP). WCRP provide its member counties with joint insurance programs and contracting for or hiring of personnel to provide risk management, claims handling and administrative services. The program, created in 1988, includes 25 of the state's 39 counties. Its board includes a representative of each member county. Overbay has been a director on the board since January 2019.
New jobs, new faces
Stephen McCandless has joined the SimplePowerIT team as operations manager. McCandless brings more than a decade of educational technology experience, having served as the technology director for a school district where he managed multiple user environments and devices. McCandless is a member of the Association for Computer Professionals in Education and the Student Data Privacy Consortium and owns a small business.
Jacquelyn Ptasinski has joined the civil drafting team of Pacific Engineering and Design. Ptasinski is a recent South Puget Sound Community College graduate.
The Chelan Douglas Community Action Council has announced recent staff changes:
- Erin Cass has joined as the AmeriCorps/AmeriCorps Seniors Program director. Cass is from East Wenatchee and has experience in the nonprofit sector and has owned her own business.
- Lonnie Walls has been promoted to the role of director of Community Programs. Walls has been with the CDCAC for 19 years.
- James Florom will transition from a housing and employment specialist to fill a new position as along with two new employees, Paige Sires and Kathia Wan as housing supports specialists.
- Daniel Cedeno has been hired as a Weatherization and Energy Assistance specialist.
- Ivan Molinero was promoted as the housing maintenance supervisor. Molinero was previously working part-time in the Food Distribution Center
- Liz Drath and Lupe Brito have filled new temporary positions as landlord and tenant relations specialists.
Sierra Kellogg has been hired as assistant vice president of home loan center operations for Numerica Credit Union. She will help lead the credit union’s processing and funding teams across Wenatchee, Tri-Cities, Spokane and North Idaho. Kellogg has 10 years of experience in the financial industry, specializing in mortgage and consumer lending. She was previously a processing manager at Caliber Home Loans.
The North Central Education Foundation (NCEF) welcomes Henry Hettick of Leavenworth to the board. Hettick is a professional actor, director, set designer and is currently Theater Department chair for Wenatchee Valley College and the artistic and executive director of River’s Edge Production. Hettick was previously the artistic director of theater at both Icicle Creek Center for the Arts and Leavenworth Summer Theater.
JBe Marketing Group has hired Danielle Johnston as digital designer and marketing coordinator. Johnston brings with her more than 10 years of digital communications and social media management experience.
The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center Board of Trustees welcomes two new directors, Felicity Saberhagen and Wendy Flanagan.
Saberhagen works for the Chelan County PUD as a business manager. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus on finance from Washington State University and is completing a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University. Saberhagen will serve on the board’s personnel and finance committees.
Flanagan is marketing coordinator for GLP Attorneys. She was also brand marketing specialist for Ryan Patrick Wines. Flanagan is serving on the board’s communications and marketing committee.
The WVMCC board of directors is currently searching for a permanent executive director.
Marissa Collins has returned to the Numerica Performing Arts Center — as the new director of development, responsible for designing and implementing a fundraising plan that maximizes revenue from the foundation, government, corporate and individual sources. Collins will plan, design, market and implement the fundraising infrastructure for the Numerica PAC. She previously worked at the PAC as marketing director for seven years, leaving in 2019 to work at 501 Consultants, a business development and nonprofit consulting firm in Cashmere.
Jordyn Giulio, the Douglas County public records and risk manager, has been selected as the county's next administrator. She will replace Jim Barker, who is retiring at the end of this year. Giulio joined the county in 2015 as risk manager and public information officer. Before that, she was a contractor with the U.S. Department of Energy for five years. She has a master's degree in communications from Gonzaga University, a bachelor's degree in social sciences from Washington State University and an associate degree in risk management for public entities.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Email your business news to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com.