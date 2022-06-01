New faces, new jobs
Community Health Plan of Washington welcomes Gerardo Perez-Guerrero to the organization’s North Central Regional Team which oversees health members in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties.
Perez-Guerrero will be taking the role of regional manager, regional systems integration. He will act as regional liaison between Community Health centers and health providers, attend community events and support behavioral and physical health providers.
Homchick, Smith & Associates PLLC has hired Kevin Huynh as an accountant for the Wenatchee firm.
Matthew Mohler is the new executive chef at Siren Song Estate Winery. Mohler will oversee culinary operations, menu development and execution for the property’s onsite restaurant and winery. He has more than 26 years of experience in the industry, a culinary degree from the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) and a diploma from the International Sommelier Guild. He has also worked under Chef Yannick Cam at Le Paradou in Washington, D.C.
Columbia Valley Community Health Board of Directors has a new slate of officers:
- Laura Leon, president
- Sasha Sleiman, vice president
- Robert Scott Jr., treasurer
- Evelyn Mejia, secretary
- Kristina Stepper, at-large
The following directors also serve on the CVCH Board:
- John Swenson
- Loly Larson
- Michael Machado
- Dusti Mahoney
CVCH is actively recruiting for open board positions and interested candidates can contact Executive Assistant Erin Spencer at erin.spencer@cvch.org
Congrats
Washington Trust Bank announces the promotion of Lincoln Denny to team leader of its Wenatchee region. Denny will be succeeding Heidi Myers, who is retiring. Denny attended Brigham Young University’s Marriott School of Management and earned a bachelor’s degree in finance. He has dedicated the past decade to serving the international youth development organization, The First Tee, in capacities ranging from volunteer coach to board president.
The Department of Health recently honored professionals during the annual National Drinking Water Week from May 1-7 to recognize their efforts in maintaining high-quality water systems. Arnica Briody of East Wenatchee, an environmental health specialist for the Chelan-Douglas Health District, was named “Friend of Drinking Water.” Winners are from all over the state working at a range of organizations and are nominated by supervisors, colleagues or peers from DOH’s Office of Drinking Water.
Staying on top
Griffin R. Parsons, financial representative intern with Northwestern Mutual in Wenatchee, recently attended a career enhancement seminar in Austin, Texas. The seminar helps transition the company’s top 20 interns to full-time status as financial representatives after graduation from college. Parsons will graduate from Central Washington University in June with a degree in finance.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Email your business news to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com.