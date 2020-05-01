New jobs, new faces
Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center (WVDRC) is pleased to announce that a newly certified mediator, Merriah Barnett, has joined the organization’s Mediation Team.
Gesa Credit Union has announced that Karma Vassar has joined our Wenatchee branch as a Commercial Loan Officer. Karma has been in commercial lending for 18 years and most recently worked for Peoples Bank.
North Central Educational Service District (NCESD) has announced Nora Gonzalez has been hired as a Family Resource Coordinator/Interpreter. Gonzalez brings 20 years of nonprofit experience with her and her background includes working through the Head Start programs in Chelan-Douglas counties and serving as the Early Learning Specialist Lead for Catholic Charities in North Central Washington. She also has experience as a family advocate, home visitor and consultant and trainer to licensed childcare providers.
Rory Turner has recently joined the North Cascades Bank board. Turner is as a commissioner for the Port of Chelan County and was president of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce in 2016.
Upper Valley MEND has announced a new Community Harvest Coordinator, Blakely Browne. Browne has a degree from the University of British Columbia.
Peoples Bank welcomes Carrisa Blair as vice president and commercial banking officer for the Wenatchee Commercial Banking Group.
Kayla Van Winkle recently completed the Northwestern Mutual’s three-week Financial Planning Academy and has joined the Wenatchee office of Northwestern Mutual. Van Winkle will specialize in personal planning for individuals and businesses.
The North Central Education Foundation welcomes Stacy Luckensmeyer and Ray Dobbs to its board of directors.
Luckensmeyer currently oversees the Center for Entrepreneurship at Wenatchee Valley College and represents WVC in a variety of economic development projects, including growing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in central Washington.
Dobbs was a planning commissioner for the city of Chelan for 10 years and treasurer for Historic Downtown Chelan Association for 5 years. He also served on the Wenatchee Valley and Lake Chelan chamber of commerce boards. He has been a Rotarian since 1982 and served two terms as president of Chelan Rotary.
Shane Collins of Rocky Pond Winery in Chelan was elected chair of the Washington Winegrowers board during the annual meeting at a convention in Kennewick in March.
Starr Ranch has new hires joining its team:
Jason Fonfara has joined Starr Ranch in the export/domestic sales and marketing department. Fonfara has previous experience working with CDS Distributing in San Francisco, Domex Superfresh Growers and FirstFruits Marketing in Washington. He is a graduate of the University of Washington and lives in Sunnyside. He will be based in the company’s Yakima facilities.
Randy Eckert will also join the Yakima office, bringing more than 30 years of produce industry experience. Eckert previously worked as export sales manager for Yakima Fresh and will bring his market knowledge to both the export and domestic sales departments.
In Starr Ranch's marketing department, Morgan Maitoza has been hired in a new position as social media and communications manager and will work remotely from Monterey, California. A graduate of California State University at Long Beach with a bachelor’s degree in journalism with an emphasis in public relations and a minor in marketing, Maitoza was most recently at Cal Giant in Watsonville., Calif.
Krista Beckstead will now be Starr Ranch's brand manager as a result of the addition to the marketing team.
Congrats
David W. Parsons, CLU, ChFC, CASL, managing director and financial advisor with Northwestern Mutual in Wenatchee, was recently awarded membership into the 2020 Million Dollar Round Table. This is Parsons’ 28th year of membership within MDRT.
Art Ivanenko, financial representative with Northwestern Mutual in Wenatchee, recently received the Pacesetter Award. Ivanenko specializes in personal planning for individuals and businesses.
— Cala Flamond, Business World staff
Email your business news to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com.